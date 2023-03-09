The Cure Plot North America Tour; Promise No Surge Ticket Pricing

The Cure will return to North America for tour dates in 2023, and have promised their fans that they will not be using the...

The Cure will return to North America for tour dates in 2023, and have promised their fans that they will not be using the much-hated price surging “dynamic” or “platinum” ticket pricing systems, outside of some “charity” offerings for shows in California. The group is, however, using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system to require registration for tickets, which is open now.

THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 – REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f — The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023

North American tour dates for The Cure kick off with a show in New Orleans on May 10 at the Smoothie King Center and run through the first of July when the band plays at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami. Other stops include three shows each at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York, as well as concerts in Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion), San Francisco (Shoreline Amphitheatre), Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena), Denver (Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre), Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center), and Atlanta (State Farm Arena).

Tickets are on sale beginning next week, with fans able to register for the Verified Fan system between now and Monday, March 13. Those selected from the registrations will be notified and have their opportunity to try for tickets beginning on March 15. Tellingly, there is not any mention of a non-“verified” sale to the general public. This likely means that, similar to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour and Beyonce tour dates before it, there is no intention to actually offer tickets to the general public at all. Tour promoters will use the fan registration system to build a contact list of those interested in attending, then simply drip tickets out into the market gradually in order to throttle the supply and make sure that demand remains high enough for whatever ticket prices they are hoping to get on the primary marketplace.

It is unclear what face values may be charged for the event, but the band did promise that no dynamic pricing would be used, and no “platinum” pricing would be in play save for charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl. This is likely in response to the enormous consumer anger that has been generated by the recent embracing by many artists for the price-surging tactics enabled by Ticketmaster and other ticket sales platforms, which mark many of the best seats as “platinum” and charge enormously inflated prices for them, or have the ticket prices for the entire venue surge “dynamically” when large demand is present, even changing ticket prices from what they are displayed at while someone is browsing to the point where they add them to their shopping cart. Artists including Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce have seen the system backfire of late, and fans are outspoken in their dislike of it.

Whether that means that ticket prices will actually be affordable for the tour will depend on what the promoter chooses to set the “face value” at, and consumers likely won’t know that until they are registered, then selected, and then go shop during the ticket sales period next week. The full tour plan and links to ticket platforms are available below.

The Cure North American Tour Dates 2023

May 10 — NEW ORLEANS, LA | SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

May 12 — HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER

May 13 — DALLAS, TX | DOS EQUIS PAVILION

May 14 — AUSTIN, TX | MOODY CENTER

May 16 — ALBUQUERQUE, NM | ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

May 18 — PHOENIX, AZ DESERT | DIAMOND ARENA

May 20 — SAN DIEGO, CA | NICU AMPHITHEATRE

May 23 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 24 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 25 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 27 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA | SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

June 1 — SEATTLE, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

June 2 — VANCOUVER, BC | ROGERS ARENA

June 4 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT | VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

June 6 — DENVER, CO | FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

June 8 — MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN | XCEL ENERGY CENTER

June 10 — CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER

June 11 — CLEVELAND, OH | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

June 13 — DETROIT, MI | PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

June 14 — TORONTO, ON | BUDWEISER STAGE

June 16 — MONTREAL, QC | QC BELL CENTRE

June 18 — BOSTON, MA | XFINITY CENTER

June 20 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 21 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 22 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 24 — PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER

June 25 — COLUMBIA, MD | MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

June 27 — ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA

June 29 — TAMPA, FL | AMALIE ARENA

July 1 — MIAMI, FL | MIAMI-DADE ARENA

