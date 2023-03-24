CTS Eventim, Mammoth, Inc. and Ag Entertainment Join Forces for U.S. and Global Tours

European ticketing agent, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim partners with the U.S.-based touring company AG Entertainment Touring and live music entertainment company Mammoth...

European ticketing agent, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim partners with the U.S.-based touring company AG Entertainment Touring and live music entertainment company Mammoth Inc. It is announced that the companies aim to strengthen their positions in the worldwide touring market through this new joint venture where they utilize their resources and networks to the partnership.

Co-founded by Jeff Fortier and Josh Hunt, Mammoth holds relationships with promoters and venues, works with agents to route shows, markets tour dates with partners across the U.S. The partnership will provide Eventim with an access to the international Eventim Live network as well as its portfolio of products around live events and ticketing. The company will be able to reach 38 active promoters around the globe thanks to its collaboration with Mammoth and AG Entertainment Touring, besides strengthening its position in the U.S. Eventim will hold the majority in the new venture.

“North America is the largest market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing,” said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, chief executive of CTS Eventim. “Expanding our presence in the US market is an essential part of our global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to working with the teams at Mammoth and AG to bring exciting tours to fans in the US and around the world.”

Josh Hunt, co-founder of Mammoth, stated their excitement at further building their connections in their network and expanding their touring footprint together with CTS Eventim, AG and all of their co-promoters, friends and partners across the globe.

“Mammoth was built on mutually beneficial partnerships with our friends,” he added. “These latest steps with AG and CTS Eventim are a continuation of that philosophy.”

James Crawford, Co-Owner of AG Entertainment Touring said: “This global partnership with CTS Eventim and Mammoth is an exciting opportunity for AG. Being a part of this collaboration is sure to bring noticeable touring growth to everyone involved and we’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Eventim Live is recognized as the third largest promoter in the world according to Pollstar’s global promoter ranking 2022. Its concert, tour, and festival promoter companies sold more than 20 million tickets in 2022 for events including Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. CTS Eventim operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues, such as the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London.

AG Entertainment Touring has traveled all around the nation showcasing some of the biggest talents such as Lil Baby, Future, Da Baby, City Girls, Lil Durk, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Rod Wave, Nardo Wick, and many more.

Mammoth is a live music entertainment company producing a wide range of events including full-scale festivals and tour booking. Co-owners Jeff Fortier and Josh Hunt have over 62+ years of combined music industry experience.

Last Updated on March 24, 2023 by Dave Clark