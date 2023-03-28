Smashing Pumpkins Plan “World Is a Vampire” Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins announced a 26-date North American tour, bringing Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons as support on various dates along the...

The Smashing Pumpkins announced a 26-date North American tour, bringing Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons as support on various dates along the way. The World is a Vampire Tour will also bring out stars from National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) – which is owned by SP singer Billy Corgan – to compete in most cities as part of the show.

As announced this morning on @sternshow, SP will be touring the US this summer with @Interpol @STPBand and @rivalsons. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 am local time. pic.twitter.com/g7oQwzJu4R — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 28, 2023

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong,” says Corgan. “That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party”

The World is a Vampire Tour launches in late July, starting with back-to-back nights at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, then runs through August and into September before a closing performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. In between, stops include Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA), White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA), FivePoint Ampihtheatre (Irvine, CA), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX), PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ), and Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA).

Tickets for Smashing Pumpkins tour dates are on sale this week, with general public sale kicking off at 10 a.m. local time to each venue on Friday, March 31. Prior to that, presales kicked off as of Tuesday, March 28 within hours of the tours announcement in a guest spot on the Howard Stern show where the band performed 1979 and Empires.

Full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates – The World Is a Vampire 2023

7/28 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

7/30 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

8/1 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT*

8/3 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*

8/5 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

8/6 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*

8/7 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA*

8/9 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA*

8/10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

8/11 – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

8/13 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM^

8/15 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX^

8/16 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR^

8/17 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL^

8/19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL^

8/20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL^

8/22 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^

8/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ^

8/25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH^

8/30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY^

8/31 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA^

9/2 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON^

9/3 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON^

9/6 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI^^

9/8 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN^

9/9 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

