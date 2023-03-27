Tennessee Titans Switch Ticketing Systems to SeatGeek

SeatGeek was announced as the new ticketing service provider for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans on Monday, bringing the platform its sixth client in the...

SeatGeek was announced as the new ticketing service provider for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans on Monday, bringing the platform its sixth client in the National Football League. The deal will include SeatGeek’s being the primary box office system for all Titans contests for the 2023 NFL season as well as all other events held at Nissan Stadium, save events that are already on sale by April 1.

“We’re in the business of making memories, and live events have an incredible capacity to bring people together and mark those special moments in time,” said Titans Chief Revenue Officer, Adam Nuse. “When looking for a new ticketing partner, we knew we needed a like-minded team that looked beyond the technology of today – a partner that could evolve alongside us, creating innovative products for today’s fans, but also for generations to come. We are confident SeatGeek will provide our fans with a superior live event experience that perfectly exemplifies the spirit of Tennessee.”

SeatGeek takes over as primary box office from Ticketmaster, which still maintains control over the majority of NFL franchise ticketing deals. SeatGeek has chipped away at that dominance in recent years, however. Beginning with its first NFL primary deal in 2017 when the New Orleans Saints came on board, SeatGeek has added the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens to its primary client roster in the league. It has also inked recent significant deals with Major League Baseball and Paciolan, which made the company the official ticket resale platform of choice for the professional baseball league and the college sports giant, respectively.

The mobile-first deal will allow the Titans organization to engage its fans, while keeping their full ticketing ecosystem within the ticketing app.

“Nashville is an extraordinary city, filled with some of the country’s most passionate sports and music fans, and we’re thrilled to be part of its culture,” said Danielle du Toit, President at SeatGeek. “The Titans and venue staff at Nissan Stadium are looking years into the future, implementing state-of-the-art technology that will impact the live event experience for today’s fans and the fans of tomorrow. With our comprehensive customer database and fan-first features, we’re excited to help the Titans usher in the next generation of football fanatics and concert-goers, exceeding the expectations of fans stepping off Broadway and into the stadium.”

According to the release announcing the deal from SeatGeek, the company added 16 new partnerships in 2022 alone, growing its footprint in the NBA, NHL, and abroad with football clubs in the UK. It has also drawn significant attention for its growing battle against Ticketmaster for business, highlighted by CEO Jack Groetzinger’s role in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings regarding allegations of unfair competition in ticketing held in January.

Last Updated on March 27, 2023 by Dave Clark