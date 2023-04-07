5 Seconds of Summer Announce New Album, World Tour Dates

Multi-platinum bane 5 Seconds of Summer shared big news with their fans on Thursday, sharing the upcoming release of a live album and a...

Multi-platinum bane 5 Seconds of Summer shared big news with their fans on Thursday, sharing the upcoming release of a live album and a massive worldwide tour to promote it. The album – The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall – will be available digitally on April 14 and physical copies will be out in July. Tour dates will bring the band through South America, North America, and Europe through the summer and into fall.

“’The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” expressed vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin on stage at Royal Albert Hall, “And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

Presenting: The 5 Seconds of Summer Show World Tour 2023! Can’t wait to spend time on tour with all you beautiful people. Presales start from Tuesday next week. General tickets on sale Friday April 14th 10am local time (US and EUROPE). South America dates will be updated very… pic.twitter.com/jukyjN1NIt — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) April 6, 2023

Following a run of South American shows (limited details are available as of the moment), North American dates kick off on August 10 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. From there, the tour will hit cities including Toronto (Budweiser Stage), Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at The Mann), New York (Madison Square Garden), Minneapolis (The Armory), CHicago (Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island), and Phoenix (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre) before wrapping on September 14 at Inglewood, California’s Kia Forum. European shows run through late September and into October, before 5SOS heads back stateside to play at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Tickets for 5 Seconds of Summer tour dates are on sale beginning next week, with general public availability starting on Friday, April 14. Presale tickets are available beginning with a Citi cardmember access period that kicks off on Tuesday, April 11.

Full tour details and ticket links are available below:

Ticket Links

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at ScoreBig

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at SeatGeek

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at StubHub

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at TicketClub | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

5 Seconds of Summer tickets at Vivid Seats

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

South America

July — Argentina | TBA

July — Brazil | TBA

July — Chile | TBA

July — Colombia | TBA

Aug — Perú | TBA

North America

8/10 — Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 — Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

8/16 — Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 — Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 — Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

8/23 — Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

8/26 — Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

8/28 — Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

8/30 — Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 — Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 — Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 — Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 — Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

9/9 — The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 — Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 — Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 — Inglewood, CA | The Kia Forum

Europe/UK

9/23 — Lisbon, PT | Campo Pequeno

9/24 — Madrid, ES | Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 — Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

9/27 — Stuttgart, DE | Porsche Arena

9/28 — Dusseldorf, DE | Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 — Brussels, BE | Palais 12

10/1 — Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

10/3 — Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

10/4 — Manchester, UK | AO Arena

10/5 — London, UK | O2 Arena

10/7 — Luxembourg, LE | Rockhal

10/8 — Paris, FR | La Seine Musicale

10/10 — Budapest, HU | Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 — Gliwice, PL | Arena Gliwice

10/12 — Prague, CZ | Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 — Las Vegas, NV | When We Were Young Festival

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV | When We Were Young Festival

Last Updated on April 6, 2023 by Dave Clark