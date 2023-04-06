PayPal Named as Preferred Payment Partner of Ticketmaster

PayPal will become the “preferred payments partner” of Ticketmaster in a multi-year deal that was announced earlier this week. This means that PayPal (as...

PayPal will become the “preferred payments partner” of Ticketmaster in a multi-year deal that was announced earlier this week. This means that PayPal (as well as its PayPal Pay Later product and Venmo) will be integrated and promoted across all Ticketmaster platform points where payments are accepted. The deal also makes PayPal Braintree the primary payment processor for Ticketmaster.

“Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution,” said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster. “This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted, and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event.”

“PayPal’s scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company’s experience over several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method2,” said Peggy Alford, EVP of Global Sales, PayPal. “Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership3. This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to check out in as little as seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust.”

The integration will surface PayPal in Ticketmaster transactions occurring in a total of 21 countries. It will bring payment options including:

PayPal Checkout: Gives fans a trusted, secure way to pay, letting them choose from whatever payment methods they have on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, bank withdrawal, and more.

PayPal Pay Later: Allows fans to pay for purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts, helping manage their budget while still enjoying their favorite artists and teams.

Venmo: Offers Ticketmaster fans in the U.S. the option to split their payments upon purchase in the social app and through Venmo checkout.

As a part of the rollout, there are expected to be marketing efforts to promote the system, including ticket discounts and cashless credits for consumers using PayPal products at major festivals like Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza.

Last Updated on April 6, 2023 by Dave Clark