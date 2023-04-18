Blackpink Add Encore “Born Pink” North American Tour Dates

In the midst of a headlining run at Coachella, BLACKPINK have announced plans for a North American “encore” in four cities this summer. The...

In the midst of a headlining run at Coachella, BLACKPINK have announced plans for a North American “encore” in four cities this summer. The K-pop girl group performed a run of 14 sold out arena shows in the fall of 2022 prior to its history-making spot atop the Coachella festival bill this month.

The four shows for BLACKPINK’s Born Pink encore run all take place in August, with Saturday night shows in New Jersey (August 12) and Los Angeles (August 26), a Friday night stop in Las Vegas (August 18) and a Tuesday show in San Francisco (August 22). Two are at NFL stadiums (Metlife Stadium in New Jersey and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas) and the other at MLB parks (Oracle Park in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles).

BLACKPINK also has plans for a stadium show in Paris this summer, as well as a spot at the BST Hyde Park event in London. Prior to those shows, they will be performing in Mexico City later this month, with Asia and Australia shows in May and June.

Fans hoping for a shot at tickets to see BLACKPINK this summer in North America can register for presale tickets through multiple outlets before tickets go on sale before the end of April. There is a BLINK MEMBER presale (which requires fans to join BLACKPINK Weverse and download their app, as well as purchasing the membership which gains you access to the presale registration system until that closes on April 23). There is also a general presale that fans can register for through April 25. That general presale will take place starting on April 27. There is also an American Express presale that begins on Wednesday, April 26. It appears that the only gate for that presale is possessing an AMEX card.

General ticket sales for BLACKPINK begin on Friday, April 28. Additional presale and ticket sales information is available through Blackpinklive.com.

For those who don’t want to wait that long, BLACKPINK is performing once again this weekend at Coachella, where they headline the second weekend alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

Ticket Links

BLACKPINK tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

BLACKPINK tickets at ScoreBig

BLACKPINK tickets at SeatGeek

BLACKPINK tickets at StubHub

BLACKPINK tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

BLACKPINK tickets at Vivid Seats

BLACKPINK Tour Dates

April — Indio CA | Coachella Festival

April 26-27 — Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

May 13-14 — Singapore | National Stadium

May 20-21 — Macau | Galaxy Arena

May 27-28 — Bankok | Rajamangala National Stadium

June 3-4 — Osaka | Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 10-11 — Melbourne | Rod Laver Arena

June 16-17 — Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena

July 2 — London | BST Hyde Park

July 15 — Paris | Stade de France

August 12 — East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

August 18 — Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 22 — San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

August 26 — Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Last Updated on April 18, 2023 by Dave Clark