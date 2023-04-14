Blink-182 Original Trio Launch Return With Surprise Coachella Set

When the Coachella organizers released the set times for the upcoming Weekend 1 of the popular California festival this week, there was a big...

When the Coachella organizers released the set times for the upcoming Weekend 1 of the popular California festival this week, there was a big surprise waiting for fans of the pop-punk genre. Blink-182, which is touring this year for the first time in a decade with its original three members – was added to the festival lineup, performing Friday.

The band, which last performed with its original lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in 2014, will play in the Sahara tent at the festival from 6:45-7:35 p.m. on Friday. Its appearance was not announced with any notable fanfare – rather just tucked in to the long ago-announced performance lineup without comment form the event organizers that was dropped late Tuesday night (California time, so after 2 a.m. on the east coast). It was almost 12 hours before the band itself replied to the twitter thread, simply saying “Hi”

James Blake was also added to the festival lineup, appearing in the “Do LaB” on Friday from 8:30-9:50 p.m. The rest of the lineup, headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, will perform as originally planned at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over the next two weekends. It is unknown if Blink-182 will perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella, but artists typically sign on for both slates of the event.

Blink 182 had initially been slated to be finished with the first leg of their reunion tour by this point in April, having scheduled performances in Latin America beginning on March 11. That first group of shows had to be postponed, after Barker allegedly injured his finger during rehearsals. The North American leg of tour dates is expected to launch as planned with a show on May 4. The impacted shows are expected to be pushed back to 2024.

It is at least plausible that the delay of that first run is as much about buying time to sell tickets as anything else – the band saw enormous fan complaints over its use of “dynamic” surge ticket pricing when the tour dates went on sale in the fall, and the next injury/illness delay to really be a cover for poor sales certainly won’t be the last.

Coachella pass prices remain high as of Thursday night, with a 3-day general admission pass seeing an asking price of $1,053 for members at Ticket Club, or higher at $1,753 after fees at StubHub and other similar marketplaces.

