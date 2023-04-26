American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Davido is heading back on tour in North America for the “Timeless Tour” produced by Live Nation Urban, with tickets on sale this week.

Straight from one of the biggest shows I’ve done in years into the official announcement of the TIMELESS TOUR! ⁣

⁣⁣

The grind is TIMELESS, the music is TIMELESS, we are TIMELESS. ⁣

⁣

Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY! Drop your ⏳⏳⏳ in the comments if you're coming out! Can’t… pic.twitter.com/lfWnVb9x0b — Davido (@davido) April 25, 2023

The two-week tour kicks off on July 1 in Washington, D.C., and includes stops at arenas in Houston and Chicago, with the final show on July 15 in Toronto, Canada. The tour will support Davido’s latest album, Timeless, which was released in 2023 and has already broken global records for an African artist with over 133 million streams in its first week.

Davido, who has over two billion streams and one billion video views across his 11-year career, has been a forerunner in connecting the world to Afrobeats music, and his hit singles “If,” “Fall,” and “FIA” marked the beginning of the adoption of Afrobeats in the United States. In addition, he has headlined AfroNation events globally, closed the 2022 World Cup with a performance seen by over 250 million viewers, and his third studio album, 2020’s A Better Time, was a critically acclaimed follow-up to his 2019 release, A Good Time.

Davido Summer Tour Dates 2023

Saturday, July 1 — WASHINGTON DC | CAPITAL ONE ARENA*

Friday, July 7 — HOUSTON TX | TOYOTA CENTER

Saturday, July 8 — CHICAGO IL | CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA

Thursday, July 13 — BOSTON MA | MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

Saturday, July 15 — TORONTO CAN | BUDWEISER STAGE

