Lana Del Rey has been announced as the final headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The singer will be the closing act of British Summer Time (BST) concerts series on Sunday, July 9, with special guests to be named later. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 April.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, BST Hyde Park features performances of Pink with Gwen Stefani, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, Blackpink, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on June 24 and 25, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 7, July 6 and 8, respectively, before hosting Del Rey on July 9. All concerts will be held on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

First launched in 2013, BST Hyde Park has seen headliners such as The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Minogue, Black Sabbath, Neil Young, Arcade Fire, The Who, Blur, The Strokes, Robbie Williams, and more since then. Sir Elton John performed at BST in 2022 summer, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Billy Joel was one of the first acts to be announced as a headliner for the 2023 edition.

Del Rey’s UK embarkment for summer is not limited with the BST gig. She will make her BST debut just two weeks after performing as a headliner at Glastonbury 2023 which will mark her another debut appearance. During an interview last month, the artist said it was “unfathomable” to her that she has such a prominent slot at Worthy Farm.

Del Rey released her ninth studio record, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, on March 24. It made a quick enter into the list of the biggest selling albums of 2023 in the UK revealed by the Official Charts Company (in early April). The company confirmed that Lana Del Rey’s latest album was the 18th biggest-selling album of 2023 so far.

Having six nominations for Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, Lana Del Rey received 2 Brit Awards, 2 MTV Europe Music Awards, a Satellite Award and 9 GAFFA Awards.

See the full line-up as of April 26. More acts could be announced.

Saturday, June 24: Pink and Gwen Stefani

Sunday, June 25: Pink and Gwen Stefani

Friday, June 30: Guns N’ Roses

Saturday, July 1: Take That, Sugababes, The Script

Sunday, July 2: Blackpink, Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose Caity Baser, Mae Stephens

Thursday, July 6: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Chicks, Frank Turner

Friday, July 7: Billy Joel, Daryl Hall

Saturday, July 8: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Chicks

Sunday, July 9: Lana Del Rey

Check out the official website for any updates.

