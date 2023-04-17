Erykah Badu Announces U.S. Unfollow Me Tour With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu is bringing the “Unfollow Me” tour across the U.S. in 2023. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter’s tour kicks off on June 11th at...

Erykah Badu is bringing the “Unfollow Me” tour across the U.S. in 2023. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter’s tour kicks off on June 11th at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX and will wrap up on July 23rd at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. For this highly-anticipated tour, Erykah Baduh will be making 25 stops with special guest, Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def).

Erykah Badu, the award-winning musician and performance artist, is hitting the road for her Unfollow Me tour. She will perform in 25 cities across the U.S. between June 11, 2023 AD and July 23, 2023 AD! Are you READY? @fatbellybella @baduworldmarket #UNFOLLOWMETOUR pic.twitter.com/71yA37BXbK — Badu.izm (@Baduizm___) April 15, 2023

Tickets for Erykah Badu’s Unfollow Me Tour will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Thursday, April 20. Prior to that, there are presales that launch as early as April 17 with access through an “artist” presale as well as the Ticketmaster “platinum” ticket pricing scheme, which charges highly marked-up prices for consumers.

The Unfollow Me Tour will be hitting popular cities nationwide including Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, New York, and Philly. Grab tickets to witness Badu’s unique writing and sound.

Badu has spoken a lot on social media about the significance of the number 222, which is usually associated with spiritual balance and growth. In numerology, the number 222 represents harmony, balance, and spiritual awakening. Badu has shared that 222 has a very special meaning to her and appears in her life when she is in tune with her spiritual path.

Full tour details and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Erykah Badu Tour Dates

June 11 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

June 13 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

June 15 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

June 16 – Las Vegas, NV | Michelob Ultra Arena

June 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 20 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

June 21 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

June 23 – Seattle, WA | WaMu Theater

June 26 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

June 28 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

June 30 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

July 1 – Chicago, IL | United Center

July 2 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

July 7 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

July 8 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

July 9 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 11 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

July 12 – Norfolk, VA | Chartway Arena

July 13 – Washington DC | Capital One Arena

July 15 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

July 18 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

July 19 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 21 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

July 23 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

