Sting Extends North American My Songs Run by 10 Shows
Sting added ten new shows for the fall North America run of concerts on his “My Songs” world tour, doubling the total from the original number announced a week ago. New dates include a second show at Red Rocks in Colorado and nine new cities, extending the North American leg to October 15.
Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale this week, available to members of the singer’s fan club beginning on Tuesday, April 18. Presales will continue throughout the week with a general public sale beginning on Friday, April 21.
In addition to the second Colorado show, Sting’s “My Songs” North America 2023 fall run now includes stops including Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, and Austin. It is scheduled to launch with a September 5 performance at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and wrap up at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas on October 15 – assuming a third batch of shows is not announced between now and then.
Full North American show dates and ticket links are included below:
Sting “My Songs” Tour Dates
Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway|
Sept. 8 – Wantagh, NY | Norwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 12 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live
Sept. 15 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Oct. 01 – Reno, NV | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Oct. 2 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Oct. 14 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 15 – Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
