Sting Extends North American My Songs Run by 10 Shows

Sting added ten new shows for the fall North America run of concerts on his “My Songs” world tour, doubling the total from the...

Sting added ten new shows for the fall North America run of concerts on his “My Songs” world tour, doubling the total from the original number announced a week ago. New dates include a second show at Red Rocks in Colorado and nine new cities, extending the North American leg to October 15.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale this week, available to members of the singer’s fan club beginning on Tuesday, April 18. Presales will continue throughout the week with a general public sale beginning on Friday, April 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

In addition to the second Colorado show, Sting’s “My Songs” North America 2023 fall run now includes stops including Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, and Austin. It is scheduled to launch with a September 5 performance at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and wrap up at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas on October 15 – assuming a third batch of shows is not announced between now and then.

Full North American show dates and ticket links are included below:

Ticket Links

Sting tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Sting tickets at ScoreBig

Sting tickets at SeatGeek

Sting tickets at StubHub

Sting tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Sting tickets at Vivid Seats

Sting “My Songs” Tour Dates

Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway|

Sept. 8 – Wantagh, NY | Norwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 12 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

Sept. 15 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Oct. 01 – Reno, NV | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Oct. 2 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Oct. 14 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 15 – Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Last Updated on April 18, 2023 by Dave Clark