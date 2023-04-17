Oak View Group, SBS Entertainment Launch Partnership

Los Angeles-based venue development and advisory company Oak View Group (OVG) and SBS Entertainment, the entertainment branch of Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., have signed...

Los Angeles-based venue development and advisory company Oak View Group (OVG) and SBS Entertainment, the entertainment branch of Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., have signed a multi-year strategic agreement in order to “reimagine the live performance landscape”. By bringing together a media entertainment company and a venue entertainment company, the two partners aim to create new content as well as expanding the presence of fan-favorite events to reach new mainstream audiences throughout North America, and eventually, Europe.

The deal will enable SBS’s events such as Mega Mezcla, Amor En Vivo, and Mega Bash, which all take place across Hispanic markets, to be produced at OVG’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York. The new allies will also team to develop entertainment products and events at OVG venues including Moody Center in Austin, TX; newly opened Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and in the Orlando, FL area.

Oak View Group has grown substantially since its launch in 2015 as a joint effort between Leiweke and former Ticketmaster chairman Irving Azoff. The group announced a $3 billion development plan that would include a hotel, casino, and 20,000-seat arena in Las Vegas in March 2022, distinguished as being the company’s largest project to date.

SBS owns radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, apart from operating AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience.

The company is also known for producing L.A.’s Calibash, the best-known urban Latin festival in the U.S. that has hosted J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Karol G as headliners over the past few years alongside ticketed performances by Elton John, Madonna, and Celine Dion.

“As one of the largest concert producers in the nation and trailblazers for Latin music, it is our mission to continue to build upon our legacy by creating more unparalleled live music experiences for audiences across the globe,” said Alessandra Alarcón, president, SBS Entertainment.

“Our partnership with the Oak View Group is the first of its kind and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them to expand our footprint across their world-class venues and connect more Latin music fans with the artists they love.”

“As the popularity and globalization of Latin music continues to rise, we’re delighted to partner with SBS Entertainment to broaden its audience, while delivering greater diversity across our business, and bringing its iconic live events to OVG’s roster of world-class arenas,” said Francesca Bodie, president of business development, Oak View Group.

“This partnership represents a foundation that we plan to grow, both nationally and internationally in the coming years, and we look forward to developing more programming with Alessandra and the SBS team.”

Last Updated on April 17, 2023 by Dave Clark