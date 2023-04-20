Frank Ocean Drops Coachella, Skrillex Takes Sunday Closing Spot

After a controversial first weekend set that included an altered performance at the last minute and abrupt ending due to a city curfew, Frank...

After a controversial first weekend set that included an altered performance at the last minute and abrupt ending due to a city curfew, Frank Ocean dropped out as the Sunday headliner for Coachella before the upcoming second weekend. In his place, Blink 182 was moved to a Sunday night spot and Skrillex was brought in as a closing headliner, joined by Four Tet and Fred Again.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella, the singer’s representative told Variety. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It was chaotic,” Ocean said in a statement. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Friday was the surprise return of Blink 182’s original lineup performing together for the first time since 2014 – and their second performance together will be on Sunday evening, just prior to Skrillex closing the festival down. When news of Ocean’s departure first broke this week, it was reported that Blink 182 would headline the festival’s second weekend, but the set times for Weekend 2 had a “TBA” vacancy on Sunday following Blink 182’s set when they were released on Thursday. Skrillex, who has returned in a major way to performances after a long hiatus, was added to the lineup officially on

The news unquestionably will rankle some fans who have already purchased tickets with the intention of seeing Ocean perform – he was planned as a headliner for the COVID-cancelled 2020 festival – but ticket prices for the second weekend of Coachella are still trending high, according to Ticket Club. GA passes on the marketplace are $819 and up, while VIP passes are going for a minimum of $1,595 for the 3-day event.

