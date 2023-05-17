The emerging rapper and singer-songwriter has announced his summer international headline tour, titled “WHO ELSE?!”. Kicking off on June 7 in North America with eight stops, the tour will then head for a long way to Europe, the UK, and Australia.

FAMILY ITS HAPPENING 🦊 TOUR THIS SUMMER THE TIME IS NOWR! TIX AVAIL FRIDAY https://t.co/aTlqq5rNLn pic.twitter.com/gNrNrHcYBI — KayCyy (@kaycyy) May 16, 2023

The news just arrived upon KayCyy’s brand new single Roll the Dice produced by frequent collaborator and famous producer Gesaffelstein. General on sale for all markets begins Friday, May 19 at 10am local time. You can check out the ticket links below.

WHO ELSE?! tour starts from Washington, D.C.’s Union Stage on June 7, and stops by Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Minneapolis, respectively in North America. After playing to Lollapalooza audience in Stockholm, Sweden on June 29, the rapper will perform in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Munich, with the final show in New South Wales, Australia on July 22.

Known for his contributions to Kanye West’s tenth studio album Donda, writing and recording references for several tracks, KayCyy is currently going through a productive patch as he is also making his way to the release of his second EP, TW2052, to be delivered on May 26. The upcoming EP marks the follow up to the 3-song TW20 50 EP he collaborated with Gesaffelstein on March 11, 2022. The same year he dropped the mixtape, Get Used To It, too.

KayCyy earned a Grammy Award for contributing background vocals to the single, Hurricane by Kanye West which won Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. He also worked as a songwriter for some major musicians such as Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott other than Ye.

Who Else?! Tour Dates

6/7 Washington, D.C, Union Stage

6/8 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

6/9 New York, NY, Governors Ball*

6/16 Los Angeles, CA, The Peppermint Cub

6/17 Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

6/21 Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/23 Toronto, ON, The Velvet Underground

6/25 Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

6/29 Stockholm, SE, Lollapalooza Stockholm*

6/30 Amsterdam, NE, Melkweg Oz

7/1 Paris, FR, Les Étoiles

7/2 London, UK, OMEARA

7/5 Warsaw, PL, Hydrozagadka

7/7 Portimao, PT, Rolling Loud Portugal*

7/9 Munich, GE, Rolling Loud Germany*

7/15 Melbourne, AU, The Night Cat

7/21 Sydney, AU, The Lansdowne

7/22 New South Wales, AU, Splendour In The Grass

