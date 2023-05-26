The acclaimed duo John Kander and late partner Fred Ebb’s musical New York, New York is slated to head to a North American tour in January 2025. The well-reviewed show’s tour will start from a city in New York state to be announced at a later date. The full schedule regarding cities, dates, casting will be revealed later, as well.

Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, Broadway’s new musical New York, New York features additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda who is world-famous for creating the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, and having received Tony Awards and Laurence Olivier Awards for his shows. Featuring music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the musical has a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington contributes as a co-writer. It had its official opening on April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

While inspiring from Martin Scorsese’s 1977 musical drama film and still setting in postwar 1946, New York, New York’s Broadway adaptation follows a different path from the film and mostly centers around the recovery of the city and five interwoven stories about aspiring musicians.

“We wanted to celebrate artists who come to New York to change their lives, to be the best at what they do,” says Stroman, director and choreographer, in an interview on CBS News.

New York, New York scored 9 nominations in 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. It won Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography (Susan Stroman) and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Beowulf Boritt).

The Broadway production includes scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Boritt, hair and wig design by Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis, orchestrations by Daryl Waters and Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud and music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on May 26, 2023 by Dave Clark