MSG Sphere officials are scrambling after realizing that hundreds of tickets sold for the upcoming U2 Actung Baby residency at the brand new multi-billion dollar venue have obstructed views of the venue’s screen. The issue was revealed during a production review, according to NBC News, when it was discovered that as much as 4% of the venue’s 17,500 seats have at least part of their sightlines impacted by the overhang.

Those impacted that purchased tickets for the event during the initial phase of ticketing have been contacted by the venue. They are reportedly being offered refunds, as well as access to a presale for the second batch of shows released for the event in December.

“As soon as we realized there was an issue, we worked closely with Event Organizers to reach the affected ticketholders with several make good options,” a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment Co., which owns Sphere, said in a statement. “We look forward to Sphere’s opening with U2 and their incredible run of shows they have planned for fans this Fall.”

Fans impacted by the issue, which is the latest in a long line of headaches that the development of James Dolan’s new venue on the Las Vegas Strip, weren’t happy to find out about the problems with tickets they have already paid hundreds of dollars for, not counting travel and hotel expenses.

Who got a VIP Package and received this BS email from Vibee today? I appreciate that they are trying to make this right but why would the allotted seats for VIP packages have obstructed view to begin with? U2’s own ad said “look up”! 🤬 #U2sphere pic.twitter.com/IO9KuzD5Uq — Susan Shank Barron (@susansbarron) May 12, 2023

@u2 a refund? For my tickets? What about my hotel? My airfare? And the price of disappoint that despite the works most technically advanced venue, nobody had the forethought to warn U2 Fans upfront that the tickets they purchased in good faith would be obstructed view? #Bad pic.twitter.com/sQkujIj6Ta — brian hall (@bstanleyhall) May 15, 2023

Add me to the list of those who got shafted by @LiveNation’s Frankenstein, @VibeePresents Paid through the nose to see @U2 at the @SphereVegas (hotel/ticket), only to find out the ticket is under the 2nd level overhang… obstructed view. Should have been a 1-10 row ticket. pic.twitter.com/y4B6PHW4Oe — Danny Parlay (@Danny_Parlay) May 13, 2023

The second block of dates is on sale this week, with shows running from December 1-16 of this year. “Official platinum” tickets remain available for the initial run of shows, which range from September 29-October 25 – a fact that some U2 fans have pointed to as unfair to those impacted by the obstructed view seating who are being asked to choose between accepting the obstruction or change their plans entirely even if tickets are available for the same show they have tickets to now.

“Tickets for many of the shows are no longer visible on Ticketmaster, but for those shows that can be seen, there are tickets available for non-obscured views in these sections, however at elevated “Platinum” pricing,” writes U2Songs.com in a post examining the debacle. “Why are these tickets not being used to move people with these newly discovered views? Why can’t these people be offered a lower priced ticket in the 200s or 300s, with a better view of the screen at a lower price point? And if there is inventory for these earlier shows, why can’t it be used to accommodate these people who purchased an undocumented obscured view at full price.”

Platinum-priced tickets for the first run, when available, are running well over $1,000 each for tickets in the upper sections of Sphere. Ticket resale marketplace offerings for the same dates are far more reasonable – Ticket Club has U2 Actung Baby opening night tickets starting at $624 with numerous 400-and 300-level seats available for less than $800 including all fees.

Ticket Links

U2 tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at ScoreBig

U2 tickets at SeatGeek

U2 tickets at StubHub

U2 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at Vivid Seats

U2 Actung Baby Residency Dates

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Last Updated on May 18, 2023 by Dave Clark