ARIZONA are following the recent release of their self-titled third album with the Live for a Night tour, announcing a 22-city run that begins in October with tickets on sale this week.

Surprise! We’re going on our first headline tour in a LONG time this fall!

Tickets for Live For The Night (For Many Nights) go on sale this friday at 10am Local Time! VIP tickets are on sale today at 12pm est. on our website. https://t.co/oPBDXyAkAn pic.twitter.com/ENr2kiTAta — A R I Z O N A (@arizona) June 20, 2023

“Hey fam! We’re going on tour! It’s been so long and we are so excited to see each and every one of you – so put it on your calendar and get your tickets before they run out! Do it now! Do it fast! Don’t hesitate!”

ARIZONA recently wrapped up opening dates on the Quinn XCII tour in the spring and early summer, but will be out on their own beginning with an October 10 show at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio. Dates from there continue in cities including Chicago (House of Blues), Denver (Summit), Los Angeles (The Wiltern), Austin (Emo’s), Brooklyn (Warsaw), and Philadelphia (The Fillmore) before the tour wraps with a November 11 date at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD.

Tickets are on sale this week for ARIZONA’s Live for a Night tour dates, with a Citi presale opening on Tuesday, June 20 and other presales ahead of a Friday, June 23 general sale planned.

ARIZONA – LIVE FOR A NIGHT TOUR DATES

Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH | The Bluestone

Wed Oct 11 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

Fri Oct 13 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee

Sat Oct 14 – Minneapolis, MN | Uptown Theater

Tue Oct 17 – Denver, CO | Summit

Wed Oct 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

Fri Oct 20 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Sat Oct 21 – Eugene, OR | McDonald Theater

Sun Oct 22 – Garden City, ID | Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Wed Oct 25 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

Thu Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Fri Oct 27 – San Diego, CA | House of Blues

Sat Oct 28 – San Francisco, CA | Fox Theatre*

Wed Nov 01 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Thu Nov 02 – Austin, TX | Emo’s

Sat Nov 04 – Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade

Sun Nov 05 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

Mon Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC | The Underground

Wed Nov 08 – Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw

Thu Nov 09 – Boston, MA | House of Blues

Fri Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

