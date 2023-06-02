After a remarkable run that spanned an entire decade, Billy Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden is set to conclude next year, according to a joint announcement made by the legendary singer and the iconic venue on Thursday. The final show will take place in July 2024, marking a monumental milestone as his 150th performance at the historic venue.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @billyjoel adds the first of his final 10 monthly residency shows at The Garden on Oct 20, 2023. After ten extraordinary years, Joel’s historic franchise run will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. pic.twitter.com/c75X9v91OX — MSG (@TheGarden) June 1, 2023

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” said Billy Joel. “I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

Joel and MSG officials also announced the first of what are a planned ten final shows of the residency, which will take place on October 20, 2023. That show is on sale beginning on Monday, June 5 through gated presales open to Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up members. Other presales will be open throughout the week, with a general sale planned for Friday, June 9.

Joel’s connection with Madison Square Garden goes beyond his residency. In 2006, he established a record for the most consecutive performances by an artist at the venue with 12 shows, a record he surpassed in 2015 by performing 13 shows in a row. His current residency began in 2014, when Joel committed to performing one show per month for “as long as the demand continues.”

“Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall,” stated James L. Dolan, chief of MSG Entertainment. “150 sold-out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG, even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

While Joel’s farewell shows at MSG are scheduled to kick off on October 20, fans need not despair as he has other performances lined up across the nation. In collaboration with Stevie Nicks, Joel will embark on a national tour with dates scheduled for June, August, and September. He is set to perform at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 2, with already-announced dates at the venue on July 24, August 29, September 10, and the newly announced October 20 performance. His full tour schedule and ticket links are included below

Billy Joel Upcoming Concerts

June 2 — New York | Madison Square Garden

June 16 — Philadelphia | Lincoln Financial Field (with Stevie Nicks)

July 7 — London | BST Hyde Park

July 24 — New York | Madison Square Garden

August 5 — Columbus, OH | Ohio Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

August 19 — Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead (with Stevie Nicks)

August 29 — New York | Madison Square Garden

September 10 — New York | Madison Square Garden

September 23 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

October 7 — Baltimore | M&T Bank Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

October 20 — New York | Madison Square Garden

November 10 — Minneapolis | U.S. Bank Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

December 8 — Phoenix | Chase Field (with Stevie Nicks)

March 9, 2024 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

Last Updated on June 2, 2023 by Dave Clark