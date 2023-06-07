The iHeartRadio Music Festival revealed its 2023 lineup, with artists that include Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne and more scheduled to take the stage in Las Vegas. The annual event, hosted this year by Ryan Seacrest, will bring some of the biggest names in music to T-Mobile Arena on September 22 and 23.

Who's joining us in Vegas for the 2023 @iHeartRadio Music Festival?! 👀 You won't want to miss this lineup!! 🔥 All #iHeartFestival info: https://t.co/5tnWPAORy9 pic.twitter.com/EZ8qUQJL9g — iHeartRadio Festival (@iHeartFestival) June 6, 2023

“This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app,” says Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

The full list of performers announced for the event includes leading artists with enormous fan bases, making it likely that tickets to the two-night affair will be in high demand. TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Miguel, Lenny Kravitz and Public Enemy are also on the bill,

Tickets are on sale for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning with a presale exclusive to Capital One cardholders that opens on Wednesday, June 14. Capital One cardholders can also purchase a special Access Pass for a special pre-event soundcheck performance by Fall Out Boy, complementary food and beverages and more.

General public access is open beginning on Friday, June 16. Ticket prices from the box office are not currently available, but they are listed on the MEGASeats ticket resale marketplace starting at $150 including fees for the Friday, September 22 show, and $137 including fees for the Saturday, September 23 show.

For those who can’t make it to Las Vegas for the show, it will be streamed each night live on the Hulu platform, as well as on iHeartRadio stations across the country and via the iHeartRadio app.

Ticket Links

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at ScoreBig

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at SeatGeek

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at StubHub

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets Vivid Seats

iHeartRadio Music Festival Announced Performers

Foo Fighters

Fall Out Boy

Kelly Clarkson

Kane Brown

Lil Wayne

TLC

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tim McGraw

Sheryl Crow

Miguel

Lenny Kravitz

Public Enemy

Last Updated on June 7, 2023 by Dave Clark