O’Shea Jackson Sr., the leading figure of West Coast hip hop, and known professionally as Ice Cube, is set to headline The Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam. It will be held on Friday, October 13th at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Tickets are available through the ticket links below.

Presented by the Pacific Concert Group and local radio station Magic 92.5, the concerts series will also host some other iconic old school artists other than Ice Cube, such as Warren G, Rob Base, Lighter Shade of Brown, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious Five, and Sugarhill Gang. According to the statement on the concert’s web page, “a special surprise guest announcement” is on the way, too.

Ice Cube rose to fame as part of the rap group N.W.A, particularly thanks to the band’s official debut album Straight Outta Compton, featuring his lyrics, in 1988. He then immediately led a solo career with his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted in 1990, which was followed by nine studio albums Death Certificate (1991), The Predator (1992), Lethal Injection (1993), War & Peace Vol. 1 (The War Disc) (1998), War & Peace Vol. 2 (The Peace Disc) (2000), Laugh Now, Cry Later (2006), Raw Footage (2008), I Am the West (2010) and Everythang’s Corrupt (2018).

In addition to his musical career, he co-wrote and appeared on tens of films, including Boyz n the Hood, Friday, Three Kings, the Barbershop series, and more.

Ice Cube has a busy summer schedule with various performances in New Orleans, Atlantic City, Toronto, Boston, Bronx, Detroit, Washington DC and more throughout June, July and August before heading to San Diego’s Pechanga Arena this fall. Those who are interested in rapper’s summer concerts, as well, can visit his website here.

Last Updated on June 12, 2023 by Dave Clark