There’s an East Coast K-Pop Super Concert scheduled for August, as the Krazy K-Pop event has been announced for UBS Arena on Long Island. The event will feature Shownu and Hyungwon of the group Monsta X, girl group IVE, boy band AB6IX, and IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi.

The event will be the first performances for IVE and Kwon Eun Bi in the United States, according to Billboard – unless either schedules an appearance between now and the August 26 date at UBS Arena.

Tickets for the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be available this week, on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 9. There will be presales beginning on Wednesday, June 7, with one opening that day for American Express cardmembers and another opening on Thursday, June 8 for those who grab a password through Ticketmaster, according to the venue website. There will likely be other presale opportunities, so check the event website for further details.

Ticket prices for K-Pop Super Concert at UBS Arena start at $59 for the reserved bowl parts of the stadium, and $259 and up for floor seats. There are also VIP access and merchandise options available for purchase.

The event will be produced by Pulse Events, which has primarily worked in EDM events thus far, including work with artists like KSHMR, YHellow Claw, JVNA, EXO and BIGBANG. The company says its aim with the event is to be “pioneers of culture and media,” and that the event will serve as “summertime’s ultimate K-Pop experience.” While the idea of a K-Pop festival is not new, most of the early festivals for the genre have taken place on the west coast.

UBS Arena has hosted several concerts featuring Korean stars already, however, including Suga of BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, Mamamoo, and Tomorrow X Together. It opened in 2021 and is located in Belmont, just east of New York City in Nassau County.

