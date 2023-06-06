The musical and lyrical art that has become known across the globe as Hip Hop turns 50 this year, and plans for a birthday bash were just announced, with Run DMC, Shoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube among the performers set for August 11. The event, which features a who’s who of all-star performers, is set to take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, “where it all started.”

🚨 August 11th 🔥 We’re bringing it back to where it all started to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday. You don’t want to miss this! Stay tuned for more announcements next week! pic.twitter.com/Ipv6CnJxY1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2023

Run DMC are scheduled for the closing spot of the day-long festival, taking the “bottom of the 9th” slot in the performing lineup.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” states Run.

“August 11th is hip hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” adds DMC.

A Queens of Hip Hop set will feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina and more. Additional performers include T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and Slick Rick. A Pillars of Hip Hop set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang, and a Legendary DJ set will have Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.

Tickets for the event, which is co-produced by the New York Yankees and Mass Appeal, are on sale this week, with presales launching on Thursday, June 8 and general public ticket sales opening on Friday, June 9. Ticket prices will start at $50, with Early bird access to tickets will be granted to Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation and CORO New York Leadership Center.

Last Updated on June 6, 2023 by Dave Clark