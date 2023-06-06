Tool have announced plans to return to the road, bringing shows to the United States and Canada in October and November of this year. “The band will be bringing their unparalleled sonic and visual experience for 26 shows” in the fall, with tickets on sale this week.
We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/SIrCkjPnst pic.twitter.com/J0aMuQVuF2
— TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) June 6, 2023
Tickets for Tool’s non-festival tour dates are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 9. Prior to that, there are presales that will launch as early as Thursday, June 8 for select members of the Tool Army Fan Club (Legacy/Lifetime or annual subscriber levels, according to the band’s website).
Tool fall tour dates begin with a September 22 appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, and continue through a two-night stand at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 20 and 21. Other stops for Tool this fall include the Aftershock Festival, Power Trip Festival, Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT), Rogers Arena (Vancouver), TD Garden (Boston), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), and Bell Center (Montreal).
Tool 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. | Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 03 — Loveland, Colo. | Budweiser Event Center
Oct. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. | Aftershock Festival
Oct. 08 — Indio, Calif. | Power Trip
Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah | Delta Center
Oct. 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho | Mountain America Center
Oct. 14 — Nampa, Idaho | Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 15 — Spokane, Wash. | Spokane Arena
Oct. 17 — Eugene, Ore. | Matthew Knight Center
Oct. 19 — Portland, Ore. | Moda Center
Oct. 20 — Tacoma, Wash. | Tacoma Dome
Oct. 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia | Prospera Place Arena
Oct. 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena
Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta | Rogers Place
Oct. 27 — Calgary, Alberta | Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba | Canada Life Center
Oct. 31 — St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. | Fiserv Forum
Nov. 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boiling Arena
Nov. 04 — Charleston, W.V. | Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 06 — Rochester, N.Y. | Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 07 — Allentown, Pa. | PPL Center
Nov. 10 — Uncasville, Ct. | Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 13 — Manchester, N.H. | SNHU Arena
Nov. 15 — Boston, Mass. | TD Garden
Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 19 — Montreal, Quebec | Bell Center
Nov. 20 — Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena
