Tool have announced plans to return to the road, bringing shows to the United States and Canada in October and November of this year. “The band will be bringing their unparalleled sonic and visual experience for 26 shows” in the fall, with tickets on sale this week.

We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/SIrCkjPnst pic.twitter.com/J0aMuQVuF2 — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) June 6, 2023

Tickets for Tool’s non-festival tour dates are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 9. Prior to that, there are presales that will launch as early as Thursday, June 8 for select members of the Tool Army Fan Club (Legacy/Lifetime or annual subscriber levels, according to the band’s website).

Tool fall tour dates begin with a September 22 appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, and continue through a two-night stand at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 20 and 21. Other stops for Tool this fall include the Aftershock Festival, Power Trip Festival, Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT), Rogers Arena (Vancouver), TD Garden (Boston), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), and Bell Center (Montreal).

Ticket Links

Tool tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Tool tickets at ScoreBig

Tool tickets at SeatGeek

Tool tickets at StubHub

Tool tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Tool tickets at Vivid Seats

Tool 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. | Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 03 — Loveland, Colo. | Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. | Aftershock Festival

Oct. 08 — Indio, Calif. | Power Trip

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah | Delta Center

Oct. 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho | Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 — Nampa, Idaho | Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 — Spokane, Wash. | Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 — Eugene, Ore. | Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 — Portland, Ore. | Moda Center

Oct. 20 — Tacoma, Wash. | Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia | Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta | Rogers Place

Oct. 27 — Calgary, Alberta | Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba | Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 — St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. | Fiserv Forum

Nov. 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boiling Arena

Nov. 04 — Charleston, W.V. | Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 06 — Rochester, N.Y. | Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 07 — Allentown, Pa. | PPL Center

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, Ct. | Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 — Manchester, N.H. | SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 — Boston, Mass. | TD Garden

Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 — Montreal, Quebec | Bell Center

Nov. 20 — Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena

Last Updated on June 6, 2023 by Dave Clark