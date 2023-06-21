Lionel Messi is coming to North America, and tickets to see the Argentinian superstar with his new club are smashing records. Messi, who made international headlines when news broke of his plans to join the MLS club Inter Miami FC, will play his first game with the organization on July 21 during a Leagues Cup tilt against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

News of Messi’s debut with Inter Miami was confirmed this week by the team’s managing owner Jorge Mas. He also shared details of the 7-time Ballon D’Or winner’s contract that brought him to the MLS – one which will be worth $50-60 million per year on average over its two and a half year term, with an option for being extended into 2026. There will also be an ownership stake in the club, plus potential additional money to the star through deals with sponsors like Apple, Adidas, and Fanatics.

Ticket prices for that game are going at astonishingly high prices – even at the most affordable ticket resale marketplaces. Ticket Club, which does not charge service fees for its members, has a minimum ticket asking price of $1,206 for the contest, with prices ranging to above $5,600 for the July 21 Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami CF game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

On other marketplaces, the prices are even higher. The minimum price after fees are added for tickets to Messi’s debut at StubHub are $1,379 for general admission and $1,509 for a seat as of Wednesday morning. Vivid Seats has Messi debut tickets for $1,446 in GA or slightly more for actual seats. Ticketmaster doesn’t have a standing seat for less than $1,472 as of Wednesday morning, with the least expensive seated ticket listed for $2,201 after fees.

One reason for the sky-high prices? DRV PNK Stadium has a capacity of approximately 18,000. Work is being done to expand that capacity by adding seats in the corners, but it will still be far smaller than the home venues for Messi’s prior clubs – FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou holds over 100,000 spectators, and PSG’s Princes Park has a capacity close to 50,000.

That said, ticket prices to see Lionel Messi with his MLS side are high everywhere. Fans are clearly ready to see one of the world’s biggest stars playing in North America this summer.

Ticket Links

Soccer tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Soccer tickets at MLSSoccer.com

Soccer tickets at ScoreBig

Soccer tickets at SeatGeek

Soccer tickets at StubHub

Soccer tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership use code TICKETNEWS

Soccer tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 21, 2023