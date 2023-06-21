Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Decendents have been announced as the inaugural headliners for the new 1234FEST, a one-day festival scheduled for stops in Denver and Philadelphia this fall. The festival, which is the brainchild of members of Jawbreaker, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia with identical lineups.

We'll see you at 1234FEST this September in Denver and Philadelphia! https://t.co/EURKr6cDNW pic.twitter.com/od3jnLXMXR — Rise Against (@riseagainst) June 20, 2023

“We wanted to put on the anti-festival, says Rich Egan of West Bay Invitational “This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bulls**t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock.”

The full lineup will bring Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four to the stage at both dates.

Tickets are on sale already, having been on presale as of Tuesday’s announcement of the event. Those initial presales was open to Citi cardmembers and members of affinity groups of artists tied to the event beginning Tuesday. There are other presales this week, with a general onsale beginning on Friday, June 23.

Last Updated on June 21, 2023