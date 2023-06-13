Mariah Carey and Maxwell have been announced as the hosts of a star-studded event at Madison Square Garden in September that celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The event, Hot 97 & WBLS Present Hip Hop Forever ft. Wu Tang, Mary J Blige + More, is scheduled for September 15 in the center of New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97)

Headlining the event are NYS hip-hop legends the Wu Tang Clan, with performances from Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul. Carey and Maxwell are listed as “special guests” in addition to their hosting duties for the event, while Funk Flex is curating the lineup.

The event is one of many taking place in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the art form of Hip Hop. Hot 97, a New York-based radio station focusing on the genre, has been running a year-long celebration of the landmark anniversary leading up to the concert at the world’s most famous venue.

“It was August 11, 1973 where DJ Kool Herc famously threw his Back To School Jam at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx,” opens a post discussing the landmark anniversary on the radio station’s website. “This party symbolizes the birth of hip hop to many, and music and the culture was never the same again.”

Tickets for the event are on sale this week, going up for sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 14. Before that, there will be presales that kick off beginning Thursday, June 15, including a radio presale from Hot 97 with the password “thebigshow50” for those interested in attending.

Ticket Links

Hip Hop Forever tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Hip Hop Forever tickets at ScoreBig

Hip Hop Forever tickets at SeatGeek

Hip Hop Forever tickets at StubHub

Hip Hop Forever tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Hip Hop Forever tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 13, 2023 by Dave Clark