NE-YO, Robin Thicke and Mario are joining up for the Champagne and Roses Tour, with the trio promising a show for the “grown and sexy” across the 15 announced dates. The run will launch in September and run into early October.

This one's for the GROWN & SEXY! I'm excited to announce that I'm bringing my "Champagne & Roses" Tour 🥂🌹with @robinthicke & @OHYESMARIO to a city near YOU! Tickets go on sale this Fri. 6/16. Can't wait to see y'all! pic.twitter.com/nJujLECqJY — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) June 12, 2023

Tickets for the Champagne and Roses tour dates are on sale this week, with presales kicking off on Tuesday, June 13 ahead of a general ticket sale opening on Friday, June 16. There will be other presales throughout the week, as well as VIP options for sale across all dates.

The Champagne and Roses tour officially launches with a show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre near Detroit on September 9, though the trio do have shows together prior to that – on July 29 alongside Boyz II Men with special guest MKY and August 4 – both in California. It rolls through September and concludes on October 4 with a performance at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Moutnain View, California. In between, stops include Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Tampa, and Dallas. The full tour schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below. The trio also have a later October performance at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California that is already on sale.

NE-YO and Mario have been associated for nearly two decades, since the former wrote Mario’s 2004 hit, Let Me Love You, which earned NE-YO a lengthy contract from Jay-Z and Def Jam Records. Thicke, who exploded into fame with the hit 2013 single Blurred Lines, has served as an advisor alongside NE-YO on NBC’s The Voice.

Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke & Mario – Champagne and Roses Tour Dates

July 29 — Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena (With Boyz II Men, special guest MKY)

August 4 — Costa Mesa, CA | The Pacific Amphitheatre

September 9 — Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 10 — Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater

September 13 — Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

September 14 — Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 — Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 17 — Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 18 — Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre

September 20 — Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 22 — Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

September 23 — Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 —Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27 — Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

September 29 — Sugarland, TX | Smart Financial Centre

October 3 — San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 — Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 21 — Lincoln, CA | Thunder Valley Casino Resort

