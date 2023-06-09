This week’s ticket sales process for “zillenial” comedian Matt Rife are drawing comparisons with Taylor Swift – and not in a good way. The up-and-coming comic, who has millions of followers on social media and a reputation for interacting with crowds, saw major issues during the presales for his ProbleMATTic world tour, which drew another rash of negative headlines for Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster, which are promoting and ticketing most dates.

Meltdowns and surging prices drew significant comparisons to the process for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour last fall, though admittedly on a slightly smaller scale (Rife’s general sale wasn’t cancelled entirely using the myth that it was fully sold-out, for example)

“From long hours spent in the queue to inflated prices, thousands of tweets voiced their experience of trying to purchase tickets, mirroring the complaints shared during other messy Ticketmaster pre-sales in recent months,” reads coverage of the messy process from USA Today. Rife’s tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, after days of complaints from fans over how chaotic things were once more with Ticketmaster.

The 27-year-old comic is embarking on his first major tour, announcing a sprawling run of more than 100 dates across 2023 and 2024 at the beginning of the week. Demand was apparently high enough to warrant the expansion of many stops with extra shows, but even that wasn’t enough to keep fans off of social media to complain, with a particular focus on the dodgy Ticketmaster systems and the use of price-surging “dynamic” ticket pricing.

The way we went from $30 a ticket to $200+ for Matt Rife. I’ll watch the show when it comes out on Netflix. 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/YkXciRHfRD — Kit’tanna O'Connor 💕🇹🇹 (@MissKBO) June 6, 2023

trying to get tickets to Matt Rife’s DC show reminded me why I despise ticketmaster so much. how is that every seat I pressed on… “another fan beat me to it” yet i’d refresh and the seat was still there — jazz (@TheJazzyT) June 6, 2023

Ticketmaster did the same thing with Matt Rife that they did with Taylor Swift and I’m ready to burn something down — Maddie (@MaddieJones22) June 6, 2023

Sat on my laptop for two hours, tried joining the queue to get matt rife tickets, just to continue to receive a 403 error and then miss tickets. CAN WE FUCKING CANCEL @Ticketmaster yet?! It’s annoying as shit!!! — boopedboop (@anon_thx) June 9, 2023

Tried to get Matt rife ticket again on Ticketmaster and got to the spot where you purchase the tickets and there wasn’t any to purchase. Waited 15 min in the queue for nothing. Getting tickets should not be this hard… @mattrife #ticketmastersucks pic.twitter.com/1llXamSIKU — Carleen Fouts (@cfaith2020) June 9, 2023

I feel personally victimized by Matt Rife and Ticketmaster — jos. 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@princess__jos) June 6, 2023

Rife himself hopped on social media to defend the ticket pricing for his tour, claiming that “resellers” were to blame. But that doesn’t pass muster when fans were complaining about the pricing on the primary market, though that hasn’t really ever stopped any artist from trying.

for people buying/trying to buy matt rife tickets, buy them on his website ☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/hSB0sCOEal — Shay !! (@cloudybxnnie) June 7, 2023

For those who are still hoping to catch Matt Rife on tour, there are plenty of opportunities to do so – but it would be advised to wait out the market until things cool off from this initial storm. Prices are currently ranging at well above the initial face value on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club – one quick look at a Saturday, September 30 show in San Diego has a “get-in” price of over $200, with seats close to the stage seeing closer to an $800 asking price. Those figures will undoubtedly cool down for those who can wait out the hype.

For those who can’t, there’s links to multiple ticket resale marketplaces and a full schedule of his shows below:

Last Updated on June 9, 2023 by Dave Clark