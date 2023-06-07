TiqAssist, a platform designed to help season ticket holders manage the resale of tickets they can’t use, announced this week that it now has an app available in the app store. This, the company says, is designed to make it even easier for clients on the platform to price and manage the resale of their season tickets across more than 100 organizations across the five major North American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS).

“This app launch is a pivotal moment for our company,” said TiqAssist Founder and CEO Chris Babu. “With our pioneering technology and team of selling experts, we’ve given the most dedicated sports fans — season ticket holders — the ability to sell tickets without any of the usual hassle. To enhance the stress-free selling experience, your tickets are repriced up to every 10 minutes and we provide a full guarantee the tickets will sell. The app is our technology foundation and will enable a more feature-rich selling experience for season ticket holders everywhere.”

TiqAssist says that the app allows season ticket holders to access a customized dashboard on their mobile devices. From there, they can select any tickets from their season passes they are looking to sell, and the company does the rest. The company uses real-time data to price inventory, and lists the tickets on ten prominent ticket resale marketplaces, guaranteeing that 100% of listed tickets will be sold.

The platform also handles post-sale fulfillment, making sure that tickets are transferred to the buyer once they have been purchased.

“The app is the next step in continuing to make TiqAssist the premium selling experience for season ticket holders,” said co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Jamie Zimmerman. “Both new and returning customers will have the ability to list their season tickets with one tap and let our experts do the rest so they can focus on what really matters — being sports fans.”

Read the company’s announcement at their blog here.

