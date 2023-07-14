As anticipated, The Eagles farewell tour – The Long Goodbye – just got a little longer. Six new dates have been added to the tour already, fulfilling the band’s promise that they would expand upon the initial 13 announced stops depending on demand on a tour that they hope will carry them through 2023, 2024, and into 2025 before they are through.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds”, the band said in its initial announcement of the tour. “Credit and thanks go to our long time management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful”.

Each of the new dates is the second in a market the band has already announced plans to perform in, with New York, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and St. Paul all getting second stops. The band promised to “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands” on the tour.

Tickets for the new dates went on sale almost immediately following their being announced, joining the original run that went on sale this week. Steely Dan is expected to perform in support for all of the currently announced dates.

The full schedule of currently announced shows for The Eagles farewell tour are included below, along with links to ticket marketplaces. Fans hoping to catch them in other markets can assume that this is just the first of many event date drops as the rock legends plot their course across the globe over the next 24 months.

The Eagles – The Long Goodbye Tour Dates

Added dates in bold

Thursday, September 7—New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 8—New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11—Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wednesday, September 13—Boston, MA | TD Garden

Saturday, September 16—Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20—Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5—Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Friday, October 6—Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Monday, October 9—Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday, October 10—Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13—Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17—Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Friday, November 3—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7—Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9—Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14—Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17—St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, November 19—St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Last Updated on July 14, 2023