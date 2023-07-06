The Eagles have announced that they will be putting an end to their touring career, offering fans one final chance to see them perform on stage with “The Long Goodbye” tour dates. The group, which first came together in the fall of 1971, announced the first 13 dates of the tour, with more expected to be announced.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Eagles present The Long Goodbye – The Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan at The Garden on Sep 7! Access presale tickets starting Wed, Jul 12 at 10am with code GOODBYE. Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, Jul 14 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/cQrqIi3tGd — MSG (@TheGarden) July 6, 2023

Tickets for the tour’s first set of dates will be on sale in mid-July, with presales for The Eagles farewell tour beginning on Wednesday, July 12 and a general public onsale planned for Friday, July 14. Steely Dan, another icon of the 1970s scene, will be along for the tour in support.

Over more than 50 years of touring, The Eagles have been a pioneer of American music, performing 1,000s of concerts across the globe. The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

While only 13 dates have been announced, fans will have ample opportunities to see The Eagles before the long goodbye is over. The band promised that they will perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” with a plan for the tour to last into 2025.

For now, the 13 announced dates kick off with a show on September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York, with shows following in Boston (TD Garden), Denver (Ball Arena), Atlanta (State Farm Arena) and St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center) through mid-November. It is not clear at this time whether the tour will see additional dates added in each market (as Taylor Swift has done on The Eras Tour and Garth Brooks has been known to do), or if the tour will simply wind around North America and revisit cities as demand dictates.

The full currently announced tour schedule is below, as are links to ticket marketplaces.

The Eagles – The Long Goodbye Tour Dates

Thursday, September 7—New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11—Boston, MA | TD Garden

Saturday, September 16—Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20—Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5—Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Monday, October 9—Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13—Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17—Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7—Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9—Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14—Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17—St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Last Updated on July 6, 2023