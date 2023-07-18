The producers of the upcoming Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along have announced the extension of the musical even before it opens. Originally slated to close on January 21, 2024, the production will now run until March 24 with performances beginning this fall, on September 19, at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. The sold-out musical staged in London and Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop stars Daniel Radcliffe as writer Charley Kringas, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as composer Franklin Shepard, and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez as author Mary Flynn. Tickets to the show, including new dates, are available via the links below.

With a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim, Merrily We Roll Along’s Broadway transfer marks the first Broadway revival of the show, as previously announced. It is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, which was first performed on Broadway in 1981. It centers around the relationship between three close friends, making flashbacks over the course of 20 years.

Before Broadway revival, the current production of Merrily We Roll Along has a history at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and then West End where it was staged in 2012 and 2013. Almost a decade later, in 2022, the musical traveled across the Atlantic for Off-Broadway shows. It won the Olivier Award for Best Musical with its performance at West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre. Four-time Olivier winner Maria Friedman will be at the helm of the show again on Broadway, with choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Tony-winning Jonathan Tunick.

Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson will join the principal cast whereas rounding out the company will be Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

The production of the show belongs to Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, and Jeff Romley, who cited popular demand as the reason for the extension.

In addition to Friedman, Jackson, and Tunick, the creative team includes music director Joel Fram, along with Tony-nominated scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, music supervisor Catherine Jayes, associate music supervisor Alvin Hough Jr. and music coordinator Kristy Norter.

Last Updated on July 18, 2023