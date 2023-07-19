A man of many talents, Omar Chaparro, Mexican comedian, actor, singer, and TV host, has announced an 11-city U.S. tour beginning on September 8. Tickets to the tour that spans over a month go on general sale Friday, July 21 at 10am local time, with presales earlier during the week.

Just announced! Catch @OMARCHAPARRO on tour 🌟 General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/Q7FuAhX1vj pic.twitter.com/faZDD8zTPE — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 17, 2023

Starting his tour from Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX on September 8, Chaparro will meet his audience in cities including San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Phoenix, and more before closing it on October 14 at San Jose Performing Arts in San Jose, CA.

One of Mexico’s top talents, Omar Chaparro is widely famous for his role in the Mexican TV series La Fea Más Bella, which will make a return to TV after 23 years. Some know him with Spanish-language TV shows like Sabadazo and ¡Nailed it! México or Mexico’s adaptation of “The Masked Singer”, ¿Quién es la máscara? he hosted.

His past credits, on the other hand, include films such as Mexico’s fourth highest grossing film of all time, No Manches Frida, Como Caido Del Cielo, and the English-language hits Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and How to Be a Latin Lover in which he had supporting roles.

Last year, he signed with Authentic Talent & Literary Management in order to expand his international presence and appeal to audiences across a variety of mediums, Variety reported. “A true multi-hyphenate who continues to defy and then exceed expectations, Omar’s talent is matched only by his ambition,” said Jon Rubinstein, founder and CEO of Authentic Talent & Literary Management back then, and added, “We are excited to help Omar manifest those ambitions into reality.”

Tour Dates

Fri, Sep 08 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sun, Sep 10 — Austin, TX — ACL Live – Moody Theater

Fri, Sep 15 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre San Antonio

Sat, Sep 16 — McAllen, TX — McAllen Performing Arts

Fri, Sep 22 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia

Sat, Sep 23 — Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts Center

Sun, Sep 24 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Fri, Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Oct 07 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri, Oct 13 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

Sat, Oct 14 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Performing Arts

