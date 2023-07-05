SeatGeek is now officially the home for ticket buying for events at FLA Live Arena and for its NHL tenants, the Florida Panthers. The club, which made it to the Stanley Cup Finals this year before falling to the Vegas Golden Knights, announced that SeatGeek has formally taken over as its primary box office, a deal that was announced back in 2022 but awaited the end of the previous long-term contract with Ticketmaster.

“We are thrilled to partner with an innovative, future-focused company like SeatGeek and know their easy-to-use technology will elevate the event fan experience at our venues,” said President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “As the sports and entertainment industry grows, SeatGeek continues to evolve and emerge as a ticketing leader so being aligned with them will create a seamless partnership for years to come.”

One event – a July 11 show featuring Blink 182 – will remain ticketed by Ticketmaster for fans who hold tickets to that event. But other future events at FLA Live Arena – including those already purchased through Ticketmaster – will be handled by SeatGeek. Tickets for events after July 11 will need to be transitioned to SeatGeek – the team provided guidance on the step-by-step process for doing so:

Go to the personalized email you received and click Connect Accounts. If you are unable to locate the email, you may also click here and enter your email address. Make sure to use the email address associated with your Florida Panthers account.

Once you click Connect Accounts, you’ll be taken to SeatGeek.com where you can either log in or create a SeatGeek account.

Next, you’ll see your Florida Panthers and SeatGeek account details side by side. Click Connect.

You’re all set! Your Florida Panthers tickets will be viewable in your SeatGeek account once they are available.

The Florida Panthers will open their 2023-24 season on October 19 with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who the Panthers defeated on their way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Other upcoming shows at the venue include Pepe Aguilar, Monster Jam, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, and Fire, and $uicideboy$.

“Last year, we announced our partnership with the Panthers, and we couldn’t be more excited to now bring that partnership to its full fruition, complete with our back-office technology and fan-first features,” said Danielle du Toit, President at SeatGeek. “We’ve worked closely with the organization, its leaders and venue staff in preparation for this day, and we look forward to kicking off with a successful 2023-24 season.”

Last Updated on July 5, 2023