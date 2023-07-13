Playboi Carti announced plans for the Antagonist Tour, launching in September and carrying through 38 scheduled dates spread across the U.S. and Europe. The tour will bring the rapper to venues across the U.S. in September and October before heading to the UK and EU in November and December. Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be along for tour dates in support, varying by city.

Some new visuals for Playboi Carti’s Antagonist tour have surfaced 👀 pic.twitter.com/oY4CP5qaeq — Bryce (@FittsBryce) July 13, 2023

The tour is Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021, and follows festival dates including Rolling Loud California and Wireless Festival already this yaer. Carti recently collaborated with The Weeknd and Madonna on the song “Popular,” which was released to support The Weeknd’s HBO series, The Idol. “Popular” achieved a peak position of No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets for the tour dates saw presales launch for most dates on Wednesday, July 12 almost immediately after the tour was announced by global promoter AEG. General onsale begins on Friday, July 14.

Playboi Carti tour dates kick off on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, with the U.S. dates covering 28 shows before wrapping with an October 20 gig at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In between, stops include Houston (Toyota Center), Chicago (United Center), Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center), and New York (Madison Square Garden). Overseas shows begin with a November 19 performance at 3Arena in Dublin, and include shows in London (The O2), Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome), Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena), and Paris (AccorHotels Arena) before closing with a December 4 show at Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Full dates and ticket links are included below:

Playboi Carti Antagonist Tour Dates

SEP 6—DENVER, CO | BALL ARENA

SEP 8—SALT LAKE CITY, UT | DELTA CENTER

SEP 9—LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

SEP 12—SEATTLE, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEP 13—PORTLAND, OR | VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

SEP 15—SACRAMENTO, CA | GOLDEN 1 CENTER

SEP 16—SAN FRANCISCO, CA | CHASE CENTER

SEP 17—SAN DIEGO, CA | PECHANGA ARENA SAN DIEGO

SEP 20—LOS ANGELES, CA | CRYPTO.COM ARENA

SEP 23—GLENDALE, AZ | DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

SEP 26—AUSTIN, TX | MOODY CENTER

SEP 27—HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER

SEP 28—DALLAS, TX | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

SEP 30—KANSAS CITY, MO | T-MOBILE CENTER

OCT 1—MINNEAPOLIS, MN | TARGET CENTER

OCT 2—CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER

OCT 4—DETROIT, MI | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 5—COLUMBUS, OH | SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

OCT 6—PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER

OCT 7—BOSTON, MA | TD GARDEN

OCT 9—WASHINGTON, DC | CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 11—NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

OCT 13—PITTSBURGH, PA | PPG PAINTS ARENA

OCT 14—INDIANAPOLIS, IN | GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

OCT 15—CLEVELAND, OH | ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

OCT 17—RALEIGH, NC | PNC ARENA

OCT 18—CHARLOTTE, NC | SPECTRUM CENTER

OCT 20—ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA

NOV 19—Dublin, IE | 3Arena

NOV 21—Manchester, UK | AO Arena

NOV 22—London, UK | The O2

NOV 24—Brussels, BE | Forest National

NOV 25—Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

NOV 27—Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

NOV 29—Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

NOV 30—Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

NOV 2—Paris, FR | AccorHotels Arena

NOV 4—Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

Last Updated on July 13, 2023