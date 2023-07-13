Playboi Carti announced plans for the Antagonist Tour, launching in September and carrying through 38 scheduled dates spread across the U.S. and Europe. The tour will bring the rapper to venues across the U.S. in September and October before heading to the UK and EU in November and December. Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be along for tour dates in support, varying by city.
Some new visuals for Playboi Carti’s Antagonist tour have surfaced 👀 pic.twitter.com/oY4CP5qaeq
— Bryce (@FittsBryce) July 13, 2023
The tour is Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021, and follows festival dates including Rolling Loud California and Wireless Festival already this yaer. Carti recently collaborated with The Weeknd and Madonna on the song “Popular,” which was released to support The Weeknd’s HBO series, The Idol. “Popular” achieved a peak position of No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Tickets for the tour dates saw presales launch for most dates on Wednesday, July 12 almost immediately after the tour was announced by global promoter AEG. General onsale begins on Friday, July 14.
Playboi Carti tour dates kick off on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, with the U.S. dates covering 28 shows before wrapping with an October 20 gig at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In between, stops include Houston (Toyota Center), Chicago (United Center), Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center), and New York (Madison Square Garden). Overseas shows begin with a November 19 performance at 3Arena in Dublin, and include shows in London (The O2), Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome), Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena), and Paris (AccorHotels Arena) before closing with a December 4 show at Royal Arena in Copenhagen.
Full dates and ticket links are included below:
Playboi Carti Antagonist Tour Dates
SEP 6—DENVER, CO | BALL ARENA
SEP 8—SALT LAKE CITY, UT | DELTA CENTER
SEP 9—LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA
SEP 12—SEATTLE, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA
SEP 13—PORTLAND, OR | VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM
SEP 15—SACRAMENTO, CA | GOLDEN 1 CENTER
SEP 16—SAN FRANCISCO, CA | CHASE CENTER
SEP 17—SAN DIEGO, CA | PECHANGA ARENA SAN DIEGO
SEP 20—LOS ANGELES, CA | CRYPTO.COM ARENA
SEP 23—GLENDALE, AZ | DESERT DIAMOND ARENA
SEP 26—AUSTIN, TX | MOODY CENTER
SEP 27—HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER
SEP 28—DALLAS, TX | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
SEP 30—KANSAS CITY, MO | T-MOBILE CENTER
OCT 1—MINNEAPOLIS, MN | TARGET CENTER
OCT 2—CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER
OCT 4—DETROIT, MI | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
OCT 5—COLUMBUS, OH | SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER
OCT 6—PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER
OCT 7—BOSTON, MA | TD GARDEN
OCT 9—WASHINGTON, DC | CAPITAL ONE ARENA
OCT 11—NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
OCT 13—PITTSBURGH, PA | PPG PAINTS ARENA
OCT 14—INDIANAPOLIS, IN | GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE
OCT 15—CLEVELAND, OH | ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE
OCT 17—RALEIGH, NC | PNC ARENA
OCT 18—CHARLOTTE, NC | SPECTRUM CENTER
OCT 20—ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA
NOV 19—Dublin, IE | 3Arena
NOV 21—Manchester, UK | AO Arena
NOV 22—London, UK | The O2
NOV 24—Brussels, BE | Forest National
NOV 25—Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
NOV 27—Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum
NOV 29—Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
NOV 30—Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena
NOV 2—Paris, FR | AccorHotels Arena
NOV 4—Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
