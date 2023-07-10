With demand-spiking ticket sales processes that have crippled Ticketmaster’s systems and caused ever-spiraling ticket prices for both box office and resale tickets, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a monster, no question. But analysis shows that it may be on track to shatter sales records, bringing in more than $1 billion, perhaps as much as $1.4 billion, an average of around $13 million per show.

Swift has already generated more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her highly anticipated Eras tour, Pollstar reveals.

Swift will have captivated the audiences of a grand total of 102 shows by August 2024. The total gross for the entire tour could be “nearing an astonishing, unbelievable, inconceivable $1.4 billion” Pollstar adds.

This “inconceivable” amount is reported to be a threshold no artist has ever hit. If the estimates hold, Swift’s global concert tour can break the record held by Elton John who secured the highest grossing tour of all time, passing the $850 million mark with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The sales data from Pollstar, a publication owned by Live Nation Entertainment rival Oak View Group, puts Swift square in the middle of the conversation on whether the artist herself has become an agent of inflation.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been in the spotlight with controversial ticket sales strategies since it was first announced last November with ticket sales commencing just a week after the announcement. It was going to be the first full scale tour since her Reputation run in 2018 – surely, such a big news. Shortly after tour announcement, the superstar added new dates to her stadium tour, fans flocked into ticketing platforms to grab concert tickets before they were sold out, and some became a victim of a ticketing fiasco of Ticketmaster which failed due to “high demand” in the presale process. Other times, when the system worked seamlessly, the controversial issue was the astronomical prices that were linked to Ticketmaster’s surge pricing, “dynamic” ticketing, system. No wonder, Swift has been rocking the stadiums since March. She keeps adding new international dates to her tour and drawing huge crowds to her shows no matter how high the ticket costs are. No surprising elements so far. What is new is the data of her Eras tour.

Currently being in the final month of the Eras tour North American leg, the singer has just announced 14 additional dates in UK/Europe for next summer. By then, she will have performed in South American cities this fall and run in Asia and Australia in 2024’s February and March. The big European tour starts in May and closes in August 2024 with three-day performances at London’s famous Wembley Stadium.

Coming to her possible inclusion to rising ticket fees, the cost of seeing Swift play has more than doubled since her Reputation tour in 2018 – an amount corresponding to a much fast increase than the industry average increase of $37 in that time, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

The average ticket to a Swift show costs $254 as of 2023. The average price for Swift’s Reputation tour five years ago, in 2018, was $119.4. Seeing her live costs $134 more than it did just five years ago, writes Bloomberg, pointing out to the data source provided by Pollstar.

In five years’ time, the average price of the 25 best-selling tours, on the other hand, has jumped by $37. Adjusted for inflation, the jump is about $13.60, demonstrating that ticket prices are rising faster than consumer prices generally. Still, the gap between ticket hikes of Swift’s and other best-selling artists’, such as Springsteen, Phish, George Strait, per Bloomberg, is big.

An industry insider estimates to Guardian that Swift will earn about $5m for each of her seven concerts in Australia, after her transport, accommodation, production and publicity costs, venue hire and management fees have been taken care of, and the ticketing partners have collected their share.

How about fans? Can we briefly call them “devoted”?

One 31-year-old fan named Paige told Insider she spent $5,500 on two resale tickets for an Eras show.

Ticketmaster reported that it received a record 3.5 million verified fan registrations for the Eras tour. During the presale process in November, over 2.4 million tickets were sold despite the crash in the system, breaking the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

The full tour schedule with the new dates and links to resale marketplaces are available below:

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Monday, August 7 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on July 10, 2023