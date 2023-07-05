While presale codes for the recently announced 2024 Eras Tour international dates went out this week, Taylor Swift celebrated by announcing a whole new batch of performances during that run. The singer, who is in the final month of The Eras Tour North American leg, announced 14 additional dates in UK/Europe next summer, with Paramore in support.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” reads a tweet from Taylor Swift’s account announcing the expansion. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

The newly announced dates are in cities that already have shows planned. One new show each in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw, and Vienna, plus a second and third show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Tickets for The Eras Tour new dates will be on sale in July, with expectations that Ticketmaster, AXS, and other official ticket platforms for the box offices around Europe will limit access to a tiny fraction of those consumers who have already registered for previously announced dates, in order to limit the supply actually sold during the initial sales period. In this strategy, used on every date in North America, the tour promoter will hold back much of the stadium capacity, releasing tickets in small batches to pre-registered individuals throughout the next 9-12 months before show dates.

As was widely expected, Wednesday’s presale code delivery for the initial batch of EU/UK shows next summer drew major complaints from fans on social media, who were greeted by complex instructions, glitchy systems, and far fewer tickets put on sale than promoters would like them to believe (see above).

Getting to the 293rd bullet point in the email explaining how to buy Taylor Swift tickets pic.twitter.com/KVatCtjUuC — Adam Haworth (@aahaworth) July 5, 2023

Urm excuse me @TicketmasterUK I’m not sure what time zone you’re working from but here in the UK we’re now 11 hours in to the 5th of July and still no email about Taylor Swift tickets. Yours sincerely, the entire fandom🙂 #TaylorSwiftErasTour — Shan🐍 (@ShanTeasdale) July 5, 2023

Ticketmaster are making the process of getting Taylor Swift tickets in the uk the most complicated thing ever.

It really is like some Dark Souls shit. pic.twitter.com/85vHtzkteg — WarrenJonHughes (@warrenjonhughes) July 5, 2023

taylor swift is causing nationwide anxiety in the UK with these emails i just got one through about the new dates and near enough had a heart attack thinking it meant i was selected to get tickets — hols (@holsjayne) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, The Eras Tour continues to churn through North America, having played Cincinnati over the weekend, with Kansas City coming up. Ticket prices have been staying sky-high right up to show dates, due in large part to the deliberate manipulation of supply by Ticketmaster and the tour promoters.

The full tour schedule with the new dates and links to resale marketplaces are available below:

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Monday, August 7 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on July 5, 2023