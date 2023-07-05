While presale codes for the recently announced 2024 Eras Tour international dates went out this week, Taylor Swift celebrated by announcing a whole new batch of performances during that run. The singer, who is in the final month of The Eras Tour North American leg, announced 14 additional dates in UK/Europe next summer, with Paramore in support.
“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” reads a tweet from Taylor Swift’s account announcing the expansion. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”
Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023
The newly announced dates are in cities that already have shows planned. One new show each in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw, and Vienna, plus a second and third show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Tickets for The Eras Tour new dates will be on sale in July, with expectations that Ticketmaster, AXS, and other official ticket platforms for the box offices around Europe will limit access to a tiny fraction of those consumers who have already registered for previously announced dates, in order to limit the supply actually sold during the initial sales period. In this strategy, used on every date in North America, the tour promoter will hold back much of the stadium capacity, releasing tickets in small batches to pre-registered individuals throughout the next 9-12 months before show dates.
As was widely expected, Wednesday’s presale code delivery for the initial batch of EU/UK shows next summer drew major complaints from fans on social media, who were greeted by complex instructions, glitchy systems, and far fewer tickets put on sale than promoters would like them to believe (see above).
Getting to the 293rd bullet point in the email explaining how to buy Taylor Swift tickets pic.twitter.com/KVatCtjUuC
— Adam Haworth (@aahaworth) July 5, 2023
Urm excuse me @TicketmasterUK I’m not sure what time zone you’re working from but here in the UK we’re now 11 hours in to the 5th of July and still no email about Taylor Swift tickets. Yours sincerely, the entire fandom🙂 #TaylorSwiftErasTour
— Shan🐍 (@ShanTeasdale) July 5, 2023
Ticketmaster are making the process of getting Taylor Swift tickets in the uk the most complicated thing ever.
It really is like some Dark Souls shit. pic.twitter.com/85vHtzkteg
— WarrenJonHughes (@warrenjonhughes) July 5, 2023
taylor swift is causing nationwide anxiety in the UK with these emails i just got one through about the new dates and near enough had a heart attack thinking it meant i was selected to get tickets
— hols (@holsjayne) July 5, 2023
Meanwhile, The Eras Tour continues to churn through North America, having played Cincinnati over the weekend, with Kansas City coming up. Ticket prices have been staying sky-high right up to show dates, due in large part to the deliberate manipulation of supply by Ticketmaster and the tour promoters.
The full tour schedule with the new dates and links to resale marketplaces are available below:
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Monday, August 7 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
July 5, 2023
