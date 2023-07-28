Country music legend Tim McGraw is set to hit the road once again with his highly anticipated headlining Standing Room Only Tour, featuring special guest Carly Pearce. The announcement was celebrated with an intimate sneak preview show at the iconic Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Announcing the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce! Tickets on sale next Friday, Aug. 4th at 10am local time. Go to https://t.co/VgCBhzPLLi to sign up for notifications! Can't wait to see you out there…. pic.twitter.com/Hlsck6yfRm — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 28, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour is scheduled to kick off on March 14, 2024, and will take McGraw and Pearce to more than 30 cities across the country. With an ambitious vision in mind, McGraw expressed his excitement about delivering the best possible concert experience for his fans. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done,” he shared in a statement.

Tickets, including VIP packages, for the Standing Room Only Tour will go on sale beginning August 4 at 10 am local time in each market. The VIP packages will offer a range of exclusive offerings, from unique gift items to the opportunity to meet Tim McGraw, elevating the concert experience to new heights. To stay updated and get more information about the tour, fans can visit www.timmcgraw.com and join MCGRAWONE.

In addition to the tour announcement, fans have more to look forward to, as Tim McGraw’s new album is set to arrive on August 25. The highly anticipated project will feature the title track, which has already climbed to the Top 15 on country radio, as well as the recently released tracks “Hey Whiskey” and “Remember Me Well.”

This upcoming album marks McGraw’s first release since “Here On Earth” in 2020, and the artist is eager to showcase his growth and artistic evolution through the new record. “As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made,” McGraw previously stated in a press release.

Fans can expect high-energy live shows from the country superstar. The tour promises to showcase massive production value, allowing audiences to relive McGraw’s greatest hits along with tracks from his upcoming 17th studio album, aptly titled “Standing Room Only.”

Tim MCGRAW STANDING ROOM ONLY TOUR DATES

March 14 — Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 — Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

March 16 — Orlando, FL | Amway Center

March 21 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

March 29 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 — Eugene, OR | University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 — Denver, CO | Ball Arena

April 5 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

April 6 — Boise, ID | Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

April 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

April 18 — Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

April 20 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

April 25 — Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

April 26 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

May 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA | Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 — Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

May 18 — Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 — Toledo, OH | Huntington Center

May 31 — Chicago, IL | United Center

June 1 — Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

June 6 — Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

June 8 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

June 13 — Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 — Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

June 21 — Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

June 22 — Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

June 27 — Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Last Updated on July 28, 2023