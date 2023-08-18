ATARASHII GAKKO! is finally bringing their music state-side.

The Japanese girl group will headline their first-ever tour across North America this fall. “The Seishun Tour” will kick-off in Los Angeles, California on November 7, followed by gigs at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom, the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, and the Black Cat in Washington, D.C. They’ll also appear in Toronto, Ontario before wrapping-up with a pair of shows in Chicago and St. Paul.

The tour will continue in Mexico City, followed by festival appearances in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

🌎【THE SEISHUN TOUR】🌏

OUR FIRST EVER HEADLINE TOUR✌️✌️✌️✌️

WE ARE EXCITED TO SEE YOU🔥

Tickets on sale 8.18 10am US local time.

北米、メキシコ、香港、タイを巡る海外ツアーが大決定！チケットは🇺🇸時間8月18日から発売！

— ATARASHII GAKKO! – 新しい学校のリーダーズ (@japanleaders) August 16, 2023

ATARASHII GAKKO!, known in Japan as Atarashii Gakkou No Leaders (新しい学校のリーダーズ), includes members Mizyu, Rin, Suzuka, and Kanon. The group first debuted in 2017, but garnered worldwide attention in 2021 with the single “Nainainai.” This year, they released their third-studio record ICHIJIKIKOKU, which features the smash-hit single “OTONABLUE.”

While Japan is home to a wide range of pop artists — as the second-biggest music industry in the world — not many have performed outside of their home country. Aside from the annual J-Pop Summit in San Francisco, other prominent Japanese artists to perform in the U.S. include the rockers of Band-Maid and the kawaii-metal group BABYMETAL.

See the full list of ATARASHII GAKKO!’s tour dates and ticket links below.

ATARASHII GAKKO! ‘The Seishun Tour’

November 7 — Los Angeles, CA | The Fonda Theatre

November 8 — San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom

November 10 — New York, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 11 — Washington, D.C. | Black Cat

November 13 — Toronto, ON | The Axis Club

November 15 — Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall

November 16 — St. Paul, MN | Amsterdam Bar & Hall

November 18 — Mexico City, MX | Corona Capital

December 2 — Hong Kong, CN | Clockenflap Festival

December 3 — Bangkok, TH | Maho Rasop Festival

