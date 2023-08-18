The renowned guitarist and composer Pat Metheny is set to launch a solo tour in support of his new album release Dream Box. The legendary musician’s performances will span over 50 venues across the U.S. from early fall this year through next spring.

Kicking off September 13 at Center for the Arts of Homer in Homer, New York, Metheny’s Dream Box tour will make stops in cities like Portland, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Austin, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Charleston, and more to count before concluding at 92nd Street Y in New York on April 7, 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to doing this pretty significant tour that will just be me,” Metheny said on Instagram. “I’m going to draw on all my solo records, from New Chautauqua on, and I’ve written a lot of that kind of material: narrative, storytelling, with expositional-type improvising. I did a test run of solo concerts a couple years ago and I really, really enjoyed it.”

He said that the intimate tour would be something quite different for him, noting he’d probably actually talk during the show.

The 20-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist is famous for reinventing the traditional ‘jazz guitar’ sound, and throughout his career, he has kept redefining the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument.

Being the only musician to have won Grammys in 10 categories, Metheny has won countless polls as Best Jazz Guitarist and awards over the years, including three gold records for (Still Life) Talking, Letter from Home, and Secret Story.

See Metheny’s tour schedule and ticket links below:

Sep 13, Center for the Arts of Homer, Homer, NY

Sep 14, Capitol Theatre – York, York, PA

Sep 15, The Colonial Theatre, Keene, NH

Sep 16, State Theatre, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME

Sep 17, Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Sep 19, The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

Sep 20, Infinity Hall Hartford, Hartford, CT

Sep 21, The Wilbur, Boston, MA

Sep 22, Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

Sep 23, Staller Center For the Arts, Stony Brook, NY

Sep 25, Flynn Center For the Performing Arts, Burlington, VT

Sep 26, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, NY

Sep 27, UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY

Sep 29, Indy Jazz Fest – Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN

Sep 30, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

Oct 01, Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

Oct 03, Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines, IA

Oct 04, Ordway, St Paul, MN

Oct 05, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee, WI

Oct 06, The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Louisville, KY

Oct 08, Clyde Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

Oct 09, Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Oct 10, Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN

Oct 11, Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX

Oct 12, Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX

Oct 14, KiMo Theatre, Albuquerque, NM

Oct 15, Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

Oct 16, Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

Oct 18 – 21, Egyptian Theatre, Park City, UT

Oct 24, Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson, AZ

Oct 25, Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

Oct 27, Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine, CA

Oct 28, The Magnolia, El Cajon, CA

Oct 29, Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 30, Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA

Nov 01, Crest Theatre, Sacramento, CA

Nov 02, Rio Theatre, Santa Cruz, CA

Nov 03, Freight & Salvage (early show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 03, Freight & Salvage (late show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 04, Freight & Salvage (early show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 04, Freight & Salvage (late show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 05, Freight & Salvage (early show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 05, Freight & Salvage (late show), Berkeley, CA

Nov 07, Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Nov 8 – 12, 5 Nights at Jazz Alley – 8 Shows, Seattle, WA

Mar 12 2024, Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, MO

Mar 15 2024, MSU Riley Center, Meridian, MS

Mar 17 2024, The Lyric Theatre, Birmingham, AL

Mar 19 2024, Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker, Ft Lauderdale, FL

Mar 20 2024, Curtis M Phillips Center for Performing Arts, Gainesville, FL

Mar 21 2024, Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

Mar 23 2024, Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL

Mar 28 2024, Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

Mar 29 2024, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, NC

Mar 30 2024, Carolina Theatre, Durham, NC

Apr 05 2024, Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Apr 07 2024, 92nd Street Y, New York, NY

