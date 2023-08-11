Auburn Athletics officially welcomed SeatGeek as a strategic partner this week, marking a pivotal move for the 2023-24 academic year. The collaboration designates SeatGeek as the new Official Ticket Marketplace of Auburn University Athletics, reflecting a synergy of technological prowess and a fan-centric approach.

The new Official Ticket Marketplace of Auburn Athletics! Proud to partner with @SeatGeek!#WarEaglehttps://t.co/YKJ8mVUdFA — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) August 8, 2023

SeatGeek, a dynamic force within the ticketing industry, has emerged as a frontrunner, propelled by its innovative technological strides and unwavering dedication to enhancing the fan experience. This partnership arrives in the wake of a greater partnership announcement between Paciolan and SeatGeek, making the ticket resale marketplace the official partner of a large portion of major college athletics departments. As a result, SeatGeek now stands as the exclusive fully integrated secondary-market partner for Auburn Athletics.

A cornerstone of this partnership rests on SeatGeek’s commitment to streamlining the ticketing process for fans. The platform presents a comprehensive solution for enthusiasts unable to attend games, facilitating seamless ticket resale while ensuring the authenticity of every listed ticket. Through rigorous verification protocols, SeatGeek ensures that each ticket transaction is safeguarded, granting fans unparalleled peace of mind.

One of the notable highlights of this collaboration is Auburn Athletics’ ability to provide assistance exclusively for secondary market tickets acquired through SeatGeek. Fans can rely on Auburn’s support for addressing ticket-related concerns and troubleshooting on game days. This focused approach ensures that attendees are not left grappling with uncertainties and challenges.

The rollout of this collaboration ushers in a new era of convenience and transparency for Auburn football aficionados. Season ticket holders and single-game ticket purchasers will gain access to the SeatGeek platform’s full suite of features in early August. As season and single-game tickets find their way into the digital confines of Auburn Tigers’ online accounts, fans will be primed to experience an elevated ticketing experience that aligns seamlessly with the ethos of modern sports fandom.

Last Updated on August 11, 2023