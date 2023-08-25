K-pop stars BLACKPINK revealed the closing shows of their “Born Pink” world tour.

Kicking off in October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, after the release of their second studio album Born Pink, the massive tour makes its finale with two acts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. again, on September 16 and 17. The latter will also be streamed online via Weverse.

Fans hoping to attend BLACKPINK shows in Seoul can register for presale tickets through the BLINK membership. Tickets will be available starting August 29 for members via Interpark or Weverse, whereas public onsale begins on September 1. Fans will be able to obtain online tickets for the September 17 show through the Weverse shop.

The famous girl band has been touring across Europe, North America, Asia and Ocenia with outstanding shows and sold-out runs for months. Seoul gigs in September will mark the end of a-66-show run. The tour’s last stop on the North American leg, on the other hand, will wrap-up on August 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Consisting of members Jisoo (vocalist), Jennie (rapper, vocalist), Rosé (vocalist, dancer), and Lisa (dancer, rapper, vocalist), BLACKPINK rose to fame years before the release of The Album (2020), their debut full-length studio record. Their debut single album, Square Up, dropped in August 2016, with over 530,000 copies sold in Korea alone. They ranked No. 2 with their debut album on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band’s latest studio album, Born Pink, of the same title with their ongoing world tour, went beyond the success of their first record, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean, Canadian, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts. The album has also sold more than 2 million copies in South Korea alone.

The K-pop superstars’ distinctive achievements include the New Artist of the Year Award at the Golden Disc Awards, the MAMA Award for Best Female Group in 2020 and 2022, the first MTV Video Music Award won by a Korean girl group, the first Brit Award nomination for a Korean girl group, and recognition as Time’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year.

Last Updated on August 25, 2023