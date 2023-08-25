The self-serve event ticketing platform Ticket Tailor announced an integration with the technology company Square this week.

The partnership, which debuted in beta at the beginning of June, allows the app to accept online payments for a seamless process. It also allows business partners and ticket purchasers different payment alternatives.

Additionally, the partnership will help both Ticket Tailor and Square to expand to new areas across the globe. This year, 44% of all tickets sold via Ticket Tailor took place in the UK, followed by 33% in the US and 12% for the rest of Europe. Canada followed at 7%, followed by Australia and New Zealand at 2% and other countries at 2%.

Ticket Tailor’s Commercial Director George Follet said that he is “thrilled” the partnership will extend payment options across the world.

“This integration not only provides added convenience to our clients but also opens up new avenues for international growth and strengthens our presence in key sectors that are particularly fond of Square,” Follet said in a release. “The early success of this collaboration is a testament to the shared value we bring to the event industry.”

Since its 2010 inception, Ticket Tailor has sold over one million tickets each month, honing in on their small flat fee per ticket. Prices start at 26 cents in addition to a transaction fee, which varies per region. Square’s transaction costs are also low.

There are more than 80,000 event creators currently using Ticket Tailor. Find out more about the platform here.

Last Updated on August 25, 2023