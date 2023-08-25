The cloud ticketing and engagement platform SECUTIX is expanding into Latin American sports with the help of the full-service ticketing company FanTix.

Previously, the pair successfully launched the blockchain-based souvenir ticket during the U20 World Cup. Now, they’re heading into the LATAM region with the World Champion Argentine Football Association as their first joint customer.

SECUTIX Americas’ General Manager Michael McDermott said the LATAM market is “hyper local with complex requirements,” which is why their partnership with FanTix is important for growth in the Americas.

“FanTix brings a unique combination of LATAM market expertise and relationships to deliver a full-service solution to address these challenges,” McDermott said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with FanTix and exploring new avenues to enhance ticketing processes for major sporting events.”

In addition, FanTix has reached an agreement with the Argentine Football Association for the 2026 World Cup qualification with their collaboration with SECUTIX, allowing a seamless ticketing experience for football fans.

“Our technology not only enhances the confidence for fans to know they have a valid ticket to attend the match, it also opens up new possibilities for fans to commemorate their attendance at major sporting events,” Carlos Abriata, CEO of FanTix, said in a statement. “I understand the passion of the Argentinian football fan and am honored to provide them with a much better ticketing experience to assist the stadiums and have a special way to remember their experience.”

The partnership boasts a “hassle-free” ticketing experience through blockchain technology.

Last Updated on August 25, 2023