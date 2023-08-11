Broadway Across America (BAA), presenter and producer of live theatrical events in the United States and Canada, has announced changes to its leadership and executive team. Currently serving as co-CEO of the company, Rich Jaffe is going to be the sole CEO after the co-CEO Jeff Daniel departs on August 15. Susie Krajsa, who has served as BAA’s president since 2018, will now lead BAA’s regional teams.

Additional senior leadership promotions include Rob Cheatham (promoted to senior vice president of Operations and Labor), Jill Keyishian (promoted to senior vice president of Programming), Joanna Minerley (promoted to senior vice president of Sales and Analytics), and Kurt Rodeghiero (promoted to senior vice president of Strategy).

BAA has been touring Broadway shows, family productions, and other live shows in over 40 North American venues since 1982.

It is owned and operated by the John Gore Organization (formerly Key Brand Entertainment), which purchased it from Live Nation in 2008. BAA includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel and other brands. BAA is famous for bringing to North America touring productions of The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown, &Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, and MJ: The Musical.

“My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry, experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company,” Jaffe said in a statement. “I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Tony-winning theater producer John Gore, the owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, said, “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership. In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

Lauren Reid, president of John Gore Organization, stated that they must have provided growth opportunities at every level to build and maintain a stellar team for the long term. “As the members of this new senior management team, who represent nearly 150 years of combined experience at BAA, step into larger roles, so too do the next generation of BAA leaders,” she added.

Last Updated on August 11, 2023