While summer is still in full swing, Bruno Mars is already gearing up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration that promises to be nothing short of electric. The Grammy-winning sensation has unveiled plans for a series of five captivating performances in December as part of his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 30th, and the grand finale on the 31st of December.

This announcement ushers in the excitement of ringing in the New Year with one of music’s most dynamic performers. Bruno Mars, known for his mesmerizing stage presence and chart-topping hits, is set to grace the Dolby Live stage in a series of shows that will undoubtedly leave audiences spellbound.

Tickets for these eagerly anticipated performances are scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. PT, exclusively through ticketmaster.com. For avid Live Nation customers, an exclusive presale window begins on August 9 at 10 a.m. PT, offering a head start in securing their spots for this exceptional musical experience. Additionally, members of the MGM Rewards program can gain access to coveted tickets as early as 10 p.m. PT on the same presale date.

Before his December residency lights up Las Vegas, Bruno Mars is set to ignite the stage at Dolby Live on August 25 and 26. This prelude to the New Year’s extravaganza offers a taste of what’s to come, showcasing Bruno’s unparalleled ability to captivate audiences with his magnetic performances.

However, Bruno’s musical journey doesn’t stop there. Prior to his Vegas shows, he’ll be taking his talents to South America, gracing festival stages in Brazil and Chile, enthralling fans across continents with his signature flair. And the momentum doesn’t wane as September approaches. On the 14th, he’s set to serenade Louisville, Kentucky, with his iconic hits, followed by an appearance on the 17th at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond festival, promising an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

As anticipation builds for the New Year’s Eve extravaganza in Las Vegas, music aficionados can secure their spots for an unforgettable night of melody, rhythm, and sheer musical genius. Bruno Mars’ residency promises to be a resplendent tapestry of sound and spectacle, an electrifying way to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.

Bruno Mars Upcoming Shows

August 25 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

August 26 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 3 — Sao Paulo, BR | The Town Festival

September 6 — Santiago, CH | Monumental Stadium

September 10 — Sao Paulo, BR | The Town Festival

September 17 — Louisville, KY | Bourbon & Beyond

October 1 — Tbilisi, GE | Starring Georgia Festival

October 4 — Tel Aviv. IL | Park Hayarkon

October 7 — Tel Aviv. IL | Park Hayarkon

December 22 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 23 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 28 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 30 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 31 — Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live at Park MGM

January 11 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 13 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 14 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 16 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 18 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 20 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

January 21 — Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome