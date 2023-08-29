Dave Matthews Band announced its fall touring plans for the 2023 season, bringing eight new dates to their calendar with tickets on sale in early September. Newly announced shows commence on November 7, and wrap with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York later that same month.

We are pleased to announce a US fall tour. The headline run, which will kick off on Nov 7 in Savannah, GA, will also include a show in Greenville, SC plus 2-night stands at @JPJArena in CVille, VA, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and NYC’s @TheGarden: https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW pic.twitter.com/kQZcsRHfV3 — Dave Matthews Band (@davematthewsbnd) August 29, 2023

Dave Matthews Band fall 2023 tour dates begin with a stop at Enmarket Arena in Savannah on November 7, followed by a stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville the next night, then two shows each at John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA) and Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT) before wrapping at MSG. These new shows follow the wrap of the band’s summer tour, which runs through a closing run this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates from Dave Matthews Band are on sale to the general public beginning in mid-September, with a general sale date of September 15. Prior to that, members of the band’s Warehouse fan club can access preasale tickets now, with a CITI cardmember presale beginning on Tuesday, September 10.

A portion of the proceeds of tickets sold for the John Paul Jones Arena concerts – which take place in the city where Matthews first rose to fame – will benefit the city’s public housing.

Full touring plans for Dave Matthews Band (plus Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds shows scheduled along the way) are available below, as are ticket links to resale marketplaces.

Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates

August 29 — Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Aphitheater

September 1 — George, WA | Gorge Amphitheater

September 2 — George, WA | Gorge Amphitheater

September 3 — George, WA | Gorge Amphitheater

September 23 — Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center (Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds)

November 7 — Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

November 8 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 10 — Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

November 11 — Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

November 13 — Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

November 14 — Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

November 17 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

November 18 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 10 — Pretoria, SA | Sun Bet Arena Times Square

December 12 — Cape Town, SA | Grand Arena at GrandWest

February 16-18 — Cancun, MX | Moon Palace (Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds)

Last Updated on August 29, 2023