The posthardcore group Dayseeker is heading on tour this fall for what the band calls their “longest headlining set ever.”

Who’s ready for our upcoming headliner tour with our friends in @SLNTPLNT and @MoxyTheBand? This will be our longest headlining set ever 🌒 tickets available at the link below:https://t.co/TW4hwDUEdB pic.twitter.com/r4r5tpt8hA — DAYSEEKER (@dayseeker) August 19, 2023

The 15-date tour will kick-off in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 1, followed by shows in cities like Spokane, Colorado Springs, and Indianapolis. They’ll play venues including Toad’s Place in New Haven, the Black Lodge in Memphis, and Billings’ Pub Station — as well as appearances at Rocklahoma and Blue Ridge Rock Fest — before wrapping-up at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Silent Planet and Moxy will provide support.

If your city is not among the dates on tour this time around, the band said not to fret, as more shows will be announced going forward.

“Hope y’all can understand there’s a bigger picture at hand and a lot going on behind the scenes that dictates why we book certain cities for certain tours,” the band said in a statement on social media. “We gotta show love to the areas that never get concerts but we promise we’re coming for primary markets very soon.”

Dayseeker, who first arrived on the scene in 2012, garnered traction with their third studio LP , 2019’s Sleeptalk. The LP produced hits “Crooked Soul,” “Sleeptalk,” and “Burial Plot,” They returned the following year with Dark Sun, releasing “Neon Grave” and “Without Me.”

Find ticket links and a full list of Dayseeker’s tour dates below.

Dayseeker Headlining Tour 2023

September 1 — Lubbock, TX — Jakes

September 2 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma

September 3 — Memphis, TN — Black Lodge

September 5 — Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe @ Old National Centre

September 6 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop

September 8 — New Haven, CT — Toads Place

September 9 — Asbury Park, NJ — Asbury Lanes

September 10 — Alton, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest

September 12 — Lakewood, OH — The Roxy — Mahall’s

September 13 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre

September 15 — Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep

September 17 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

September 19 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

September 20 — Tacoma, WA — ALMA

September 22 — Bend, OR — Volcanic Theatre Pub

September 23 — Reno, NV — Ranch House

September 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Fonda Theatre

