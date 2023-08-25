The posthardcore group Dayseeker is heading on tour this fall for what the band calls their “longest headlining set ever.”
Who’s ready for our upcoming headliner tour with our friends in @SLNTPLNT and @MoxyTheBand? This will be our longest headlining set ever 🌒 tickets available at the link below:https://t.co/TW4hwDUEdB pic.twitter.com/r4r5tpt8hA
— DAYSEEKER (@dayseeker) August 19, 2023
The 15-date tour will kick-off in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 1, followed by shows in cities like Spokane, Colorado Springs, and Indianapolis. They’ll play venues including Toad’s Place in New Haven, the Black Lodge in Memphis, and Billings’ Pub Station — as well as appearances at Rocklahoma and Blue Ridge Rock Fest — before wrapping-up at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.
Silent Planet and Moxy will provide support.
If your city is not among the dates on tour this time around, the band said not to fret, as more shows will be announced going forward.
“Hope y’all can understand there’s a bigger picture at hand and a lot going on behind the scenes that dictates why we book certain cities for certain tours,” the band said in a statement on social media. “We gotta show love to the areas that never get concerts but we promise we’re coming for primary markets very soon.”
Dayseeker, who first arrived on the scene in 2012, garnered traction with their third studio LP , 2019’s Sleeptalk. The LP produced hits “Crooked Soul,” “Sleeptalk,” and “Burial Plot,” They returned the following year with Dark Sun, releasing “Neon Grave” and “Without Me.”
Find ticket links and a full list of Dayseeker’s tour dates below.
Dayseeker Headlining Tour 2023
September 1 — Lubbock, TX — Jakes
September 2 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma
September 3 — Memphis, TN — Black Lodge
September 5 — Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe @ Old National Centre
September 6 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop
September 8 — New Haven, CT — Toads Place
September 9 — Asbury Park, NJ — Asbury Lanes
September 10 — Alton, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest
September 12 — Lakewood, OH — The Roxy — Mahall’s
September 13 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre
September 15 — Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep
September 17 — Billings, MT — Pub Station
September 19 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
September 20 — Tacoma, WA — ALMA
September 22 — Bend, OR — Volcanic Theatre Pub
September 23 — Reno, NV — Ranch House
September 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Fonda Theatre
