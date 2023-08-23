Pearl Jam’s frontman Eddie Vedder will hit the road to Seattle for two solo shows in October. The exclusive performances will take place at Benaroya Hall on October 23 and 24, almost a month after his headlining gig on September 29 at Ohana Festival.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, he said that the Seattle shows would be held to raise support for EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) — a life-threatening genetic skin disorder affecting children from birth. Vedder is among the founders of the organization.

All proceeds from the shows will be donated to the organization for research.

Eddie is returning to @benaroyahall for two nights in October to raise support for @EBResearch. A special ticket presale for both shows begins today for Ten Club members. Public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Registration. More info here: https://t.co/CFXaIFWzYo pic.twitter.com/NS02cdSyfr — Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder) August 21, 2023

Before heading to Seattle, Vedder will play Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The festival, founded by Vedder himself in 2016, will host The Killers and Foo Fighters as headliners alongside Vedder during its 2023 edition from September 29 through October 1.

Beyond the headliners, other acts announced include The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Father John Misty, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, and Thee Sacred Souls, among many others.

Vedder was set for his solo journey in 2007 with his debut solo record, the soundtrack for the film “Into The Wild,” which was followed by three more records. Most recently, he dropped Earthling in 2022.

Apart from his solo endeavors later this year, the musician will perform with his band Pearl Jam from August 31 through to September 19. The tour sees the band visit just five cities, performing two shows each in St. Paul, Chicago, Fort Worth, and Austin, as well as one show in Indianapolis.

Check out both Eddie Vedder tickets and the schedule of Pearl Jam’s brief tour, along with links to ticket resale marketplaces, below.

Eddie Vedder Upcoming Concerts

Sep 29 – Dana Point, CA, US – Ohana Festival

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA, US – S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, Benaroya Hall

Oct 24 – Seattle, WA, US – S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, Benaroya Hall

Pearl Jam Tour Dates

August 31 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

September 2 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

September 5 — Chicago, IL | United Center

September 7 — Chicago, IL | United Center

September 10 — Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

September 13 — Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

September 15 — Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

September 18 — Austin, TX | Moody Center

September 19 — Austin, TX | Moody Cente

Last Updated on August 23, 2023